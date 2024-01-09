Mixed results for Victoria Country at national cricket titles

It was a mixed day for Victoria Country at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Newcastle.
The Victoria Country women split their two Twenty20 matches, while the men went down to the ACT in their one-day clash.
The Victoria Country women thrashed Western Australia by 79 runs in the morning match.
Sandhurst's Kate Shallard (0-11 off four overs) was the only BDCA player to bat or bowl.
In the second match, title favourite Queensland Country outclassed Victoria Country.
Golden Square's Tammy Norquay made 18 to be second-best with the bat in Victoria Country's score of 9-81. Sarah Mannes was one not out.
Queensland Country lost two wickets in the chase and won with six overs to spare. Shallard took 1-24 with the ball.
Victoria Country plays NSW Country in Wednesday morning's semi-finals.
In the men's match, Victoria Country (206) lost by five runs to the ACT (211).
White Hills' Brayden Stepien made 6, while Kangaroo Flat's Luke Stagg didn't play.
Despite the defeat, Victoria Country remains on top of the men's ladder after NSW Country lost to South Australia Country by one wicket on Tuesday.
Victoria Country plays NSW Country in their final game of the carnival on Wednesday.
