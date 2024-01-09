Not rocket science: bowls game on gravel is fun, enjoys element of luck

A group of enthusiasts are appealing to Bendigonians to take up a heavy metal ball and get out on the gravel.
For the last 18 months a crew of University of the Third Age members have been meeting every Thursday morning to play petanque - an urban bowls game with French origins.
Now the fans of the boule have grown out of "the constraints of U3A membership" and found themselves a new venue, enabling the creation of an offshoot club for "anybody of any age and ability to join".
According to organiser Jill McArthur, the benefits of the game include "laughing and having fun".
"It's not strenuous and there's no pressure on anybody. It's not competitive and it's not rocket science," she said.
"And petanque, you can play on any surface. Overseas they'll just find a car park or a bit of vacant land."
The new playing area - in the grounds of the Kangaroo Flat Sports Club in Mackenzie Street West - features finer gravel and far more space.
Whereas previously at Olinda Street, Quarry Hill, the group had one "lane", or "piste", to play on, in the K-Flat sports club area allocated to them they now have eight playing spaces and plan to double that number.
"We're planning on running our first official tournament in September, and we will need a minimum of 16 pistes on that day," Jill said.
"We're going to play triples, and it will attract about 70 people into Bendigo."
They are likely to come from all over Victoria.
Petanque, a bowls variant which was reportedly developed in the early 1900s to accommodate a player with severe rheumatism, involves tossing the boule from a standing position with both feet planted on the ground.
"It actually gives you quite a lot of exercise without you really being stressed," Jill said.
"It's not strenuous. We have people with walking sticks!"
Lloyd Nutall said he considered petenque to be more fun for its element of luck.
"With lawn bowls, they manicure the lawn so it's essentially just like carpet, and the luck is taken out of it," he said.
"Here, if you hit one of these stones, the boule could go anywhere."
The enthusiasts describe their sport as "a fantastic social game", which can be "played by anyone anywhere".
Last year they took part in the Murray Maul tournament, staged on the sloped surface of the port at Echuca.
"You just found out who you're playing against, grabbed a ring and had a go," Jill says.
"And then you had to stop playing while the horse went past and the tourists and dogs went past."
There are unlikely to be many passing horses in Kangaroo Flat though, where the management of the sports club have kindly agreed to improve, fence and landscape part of its former carpark for the players.
To avoid the heat of the day, the club hits the piste in the mornings and the evenings then adjourns to the club to use its changerooms and enjoy some food or a drink.
Anyone interested in joining them can call Jill McArthur on 0427 493 294.
