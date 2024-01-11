Beautifully designed home

This custom designed home is beautifully presented. It has a genuine four bedrooms, three of which have a built-in robe while the main has a walk-in robe and an ensuite.
Accessed via the front portico, visitors will be greeted by a lovely tiled entrance, beyond which they can be directed to one of two living spaces. One of these is a separate room near the bedrooms (and it has a study nook at one end), while the other is open plan with the kitchen and dining area.
This open living area also also enjoys a view over the low-maintenance back garden and lawn.
The aforementioned kitchen is a modern contemporary design with a large gas cooktop and an electric oven, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, stone bench tops and a large walk-in pantry.
Another space you could direct your guests to is the undercover outdoor entertaining area with a pebblecrete base and a pergola. This is an obvious space to enjoy on any nice day, while the fire pit area also makes it inviting in winter.
Inside the home, temperature control is achieved by way of ducted gas heating, ducted evaporative cooling and ceiling fans.
There's also an attached double garage at the front with internal access, and side access to the rear adds some extra off-street parking.
