Beautifully designed home

By Feature Property
January 11 2024 - 4:33pm
4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 2 Levanda Boulevard, Jackass Flat
  • $645,000 to $670,000
  • LAND: 649 square metres (approximately)
  • AGENCY: Gavin Butler Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Paul Dalton 0417 502 201
  • INSPECT: 1-1.30pm Jan 13

This custom designed home is beautifully presented. It has a genuine four bedrooms, three of which have a built-in robe while the main has a walk-in robe and an ensuite.

