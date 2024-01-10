Repeat dangerous driver 'sort of person who could kill someone', says magistrate

A 27-year-old convicted dangerous driver is "well and truly sick of returning to prison" the Bendigo Magistrates' Court has heard - just before she was sentenced to six months in jail.
Caitlin Joanne Bath has already served 76 days in pre-sentence detention - not including on January 9, the day she fronted court.
Bath's lawyer Jack Dalziel said she had pleaded guilty at an early stage to more than 30 charges including the theft of a car, failing to give information about the driver of a vehicle and reckless conduct endangering life.
Bath has also been convicted for numerous number plate and unregistered vehicle offences, and a drug driving charge.
Police prosecutor Ben Bradford said Bath had a relevant prior history for driving "dangerously" shown through charges, including drug driving in 2016 and reckless conduct endangering serious injury in 2019.
Mr Dalziel said the "community would ultimately be protected with her rehabilitation" although Magistrate Sharon McRae said Bath had previously had numerous opportunities to turn her life around.
"She unfortunately hasn't taken the full opportunity to do that - for many reasons - the nature of addiction itself is one of the reasons," Ms McRae said.
She said information presented to the court demonstrated Bath's "high risk of re-offending" and that she was the "sort of person who could kill someone".
Ms McRae said Bath had a "shocking driving history" in which she had been driving in "a very unacceptable way".
Bath will be off the road for 24 months, and has also been placed on a new community corrections order for 12 months, following six months in jail, after her previous therapeutic order expired in June 2023.
In relation to her six-month jail sentence, 76 days have been reckoned as served.
Bath will also be fined $1000 with conviction plus $136.70 in statutory costs with forfeiture orders made for drugs, after false number plates have been returned to the manufacturer.
Mr Dalziel said his client was "extremely determined" to reform her life but conceded she could not prove that from custody.
The young woman must engage with assistance for her mental health and drug abuse, while also undergoing judicial monitoring from June 2024.
Ms McRae told Bath she wanted to "try to work as a team to keep you on track".
"You're 27 now, it's time to make some changes," the magistrate said.
Ms McRae said the longer the young woman kept offending, the "longer and longer" she would end up in jail.
