'Bloody depressing': elderly couple forced out for second time by floods

By Gabriel Rule
Updated January 11 2024 - 5:26pm, first published January 10 2024 - 5:30am
Ellis Knight outside his home which was flooded during Monday's floods at Heathcote. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Ellis Knight outside his home which was flooded during Monday's floods at Heathcote. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Elderly Heathcote couple Ellis and Judith Knight had only moved back into their flooded home three months ago. On January 8, as four inches of water rose in their living room, they were forced out again.

