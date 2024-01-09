'Bloody depressing': elderly couple forced out for second time by floods

Elderly Heathcote couple Ellis and Judith Knight had only moved back into their flooded home three months ago. On January 8, as four inches of water rose in their living room, they were forced out again.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
"It's bloody depressing," Mr Ellis said.
"[Judith] was shocked ... I am 88 and she is 84, and we just do not want to go through this again."
Record breaking rain fell on Heathcote overnight Monday sparking flash flooding and sending the McIvor Creek over its bank and into surrounding properties.
Mr Ellis said he woke up three times during the night as water, despite extensive sandbagging and a makeshift turf gutter, lapped at his driveway and broke into the house.
The couple were left with soiled carpet threatening black mould contamination and a water line stripe across their wall.
The floods echoed those in October 2022 where water rushed down from the cemetery and met the swollen creek at the Knight's house, forcing the couple to "virtually rebuild" and placing them in alternative housing until late 2023.
While Monday's floods were "a little different", the prospect of being out of home for another 12 months was overwhelming, Mr Ellis said.
"The insurance company [in the rebuild] has been satisfactory, the building company has been very good ... but it's taken time," he said.
"I don't think I'm in the situation where I want to be hanging around for another 12 months.
"I like to think I'm reasonable, but it still doesn't make it any easier," he said.
Mr Ellis said he would know more about timelines for repair once his insurance company assessed the home in the next fortnight. Mr Ellis would need to rip out the soiled carpet before the assessment to mitigate mould risk.
Heathcote SES said around a dozen homes near Wright Street, which lines the creek, were flooded on Monday.
The water's force was so strong Heathcote Tennis Club's 10 metre high chain fence was brought down, leaving its court's covered in brown silt and debris.
"It's sickening," Mary Beedle, tennis club president, said.
"But its not been as bad for us as it has been for a lot of people."
Ms Beedle said many of the tennis club's neighbours were still awaiting repairs from the 2022 floods.
"It is quite traumatic for them to have their houses impacted again and still not be any further along ... it just sets everything back.
The 2022 floods also brought knee high water into the tennis club and destroyed carpets.
"With sandbagging the water still managed to get in [Monday], but not as much as last time," she said.
"But we had only had the carpet in for two months," she said.
Currently mid-season, the club had offers of support from local businesses and residents to help to clean the courts so they could continue with their games.
"We have had a lot of people rallying around us," she said.
Oval Takeaway owners Dean and Rabbit Segafredo used their restaurant as a makeshift relief centre on Monday, the couple offering food and sandbag drop offs to flooded residents.
"[Rabbit] was cooking and we just delivered food to a couple of the businesses and to people that were affected really bad with the floods," Mr Segafredo said.
Ellis and Judith Knight were among them, he said.
"I got up early and had a drive around and saw the flood waters were rising very dramatically ... and we found that water was knee deep in the Knight's house," Mr Segafredo said.
Mr Segafredo got the couple to high ground, and offered sandbagging and food to surrounding houses.
"We just wanted to give them some reprieve from what was going on," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.