Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Home wins crucial for Bendigo Spirit in race for WNBL finals berth

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated January 9 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the Bendigo Spirit the equation is simple - win both of this week's matches in Bendigo and their season is still alive.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.