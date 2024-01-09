Home wins crucial for Bendigo Spirit in race for WNBL finals berth

For the Bendigo Spirit the equation is simple - win both of this week's matches in Bendigo and their season is still alive.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Anything less than two wins, starting with Wednesday night's clash with the Adelaide Lightning, and their fading Women's National Basketball League play-off hopes will be quashed.
The Spirit have played better basketball than their 4-8 win/loss record would indicate, but that counts for little when it comes to qualifying for the top four.
Wednesday night's opponent Adelaide and Sunday's opponent the University of Canberra Capitals are both below the Spirit on the ladder.
Two of the Spirit's four wins this season have come against Adelaide, while they're yet to play the bottom of the ladder Capitals.
"The Adelaide and Canberra games are really pivotal for us,'' Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"We've had a solid game plan every time we've played Adelaide. You have to limit their points in transition and limit their points in the paint.
"We've generally done a good job in both times we've played them. The method we've had in place has been good and it's a matter of us executing that consistently."
The Spirit enter Wednesday night's game on the back of a 14-point loss to the Townsville Fire in Geelong on Sunday.
The Spirit were within one point with eight minutes to play, but a 9-0 run from the powerful Fire squad put the game to bed.
"For about three quarters and a bit more of that game I felt really comfortable with where we were at,'' Kereama said.
"We weathered their storms and came back at them with answers. We missed a couple of wide open lay-ups and we had some breakdowns on defence.
"You're always going to have defensive breakdowns, but we had a couple at key times and Townsville made us pay.
"It's not so much the same old story for us, we just have to be better with our execution when it matters.
"To beat Townsville you have to play every good basketball for 40 minutes and you need a bit of luck."
While disappointed with the result, Kereama said the manner in which the Spirit played gave him confidence his side could string some wins together.
"There was a lot of very good basketball played for the majority of the game,'' Kereama said of the Fire clash.
"A while ago we were talking about halves of basketball (hurting the Spirit), now we're talking about minutes of basketball.
"We've eliminated poor quarters and halves and we're just talking about possessions.
"The 14-point margin against Townsville was not a true reflection of how close that game was. The margin really blew out in the final stages."
Wednesday night's match is the third game in a hectic four-game schedule for the Spirit.
"We do a lot of video and just have light training sessions,'' Kereama said of the busy period for his squad.
"This is the point where you rely on your experience and put trust in the hard work you've done in the early stages of the season.
"We train a lot, I dare say more than most, so that high volume of workload has put us in a good position.
"I'm very confident we'll handle this period well."
Wednesday night's game starts at 5pm at Red Energy Arena.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.