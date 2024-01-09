'Lifesaver': how a quick-thinking local saved a 74-year-old from floodwater

Mitchell Smith only intended to take a photo of a flooded Bendigo Creek at Elmore about 7pm on the night of Monday, January 8.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
But when he saw a car floating downstream about 100 metres from Naughton's Bridge and sinking fast, he knew something needed to be done.
"I just reacted," he said. "I called the neighbour really quickly and said, 'I need help down at the bridge'.
"I jumped in and made my way to her in the water, which is a bit of a task in itself, and then once I got to her, she was clinging to a branch.
"She'd just gotten out of the car and I helped her up onto a log because she was struggling for strength and fairly weak."
Mr Smith said the Eaglehawk woman was struggling to hold on to the branch, and he needed something to hold her there.
"If we both went into the water together, I knew that I was going to struggle to save myself and her," he said.
Thinking quickly, Mr Smith swam to the bank of the creek and ran back to his ute and grabbed a snatch strap.
"I jumped back into the water and made my way back to her and then I made a bit of a sling with the strap, up around her arms and then sort of held her back to the tree so she could take some pressure off her arms and relax a little bit.
"And that's where we waited until the boat came to us and picked us up."
State Emergency Service personnel were first on scene before two Victoria Police Swift Water Rescue Teams arrived.
The teams, including members from both the Water Police and Search and Rescue Squad, sent a boat into the water to rescue the pair.
The pair were checked over by Ambulance Paramedics and weren't injured.
Water Police Squad Acting Sergeant Kristina Clappison said the woman would not be alive if Mr Smith hadn't jumped into the creek.
Acting Sergeant Clappison said there were "road closed" signs blocking the entrance over Naughton's Bridge, but they had been ignored.
"It was quite obvious her car started floating as soon as it hit the water," she said.
"It doesn't matter who you are or what vehicle you're travelling in ... don't drive through 'road closed' signs, you'll get swept away."
Acting Sergeant Clappison said the woman was making a full recovery at home.
Mr Smith said he doesn't think of himself as a hero, but an "ordinary person in a situation where you've got to do something".
"If it was my grandma in the car, I would hope someone would do the same thing," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.