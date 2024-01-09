Police seeking information on whereabouts of Jermaine Slater

Police are appealing to the public for help finding Jermaine Slater, who is known to spend time in the Bendigo area as well as in Melbourne.
The 42-year-old is wanted for breaching a court order.
He is described as 180cm tall with a medium build, thinning black hair and distinctive sleeve tattoos.
Investigators have released an image of him in the hope someone has information about his whereabouts.
Anyone who sees or has information about him is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
