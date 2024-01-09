Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Police seeking information on whereabouts of Jermaine Slater

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 9 2024 - 1:40pm, first published 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Jermaine Slater.
Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Jermaine Slater.

Police are appealing to the public for help finding Jermaine Slater, who is known to spend time in the Bendigo area as well as in Melbourne.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.