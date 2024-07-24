Sells hoping for sentimental Donna Philpot Memorial Handicap win

MICK and Mel Sell have saddled up bigger winners, but the Kyneton couple admit a victory in the Donna Philpot Memorial Handicap (1000m) at Bendigo on Thursday would mean 'so much more' than most.
The stable will saddle up Lovin' Laughs in the race, which is named in honour of the former jockey and much-loved member of the Bendigo racing community, who died after falling from a horse during a jump-out at Bendigo racecourse in June 2017.
For the Sells, the race carries deep personal and emotional significance through their close ties to the Philpot family.
Donna's husband, Gus - a trainer in his own right and formerly based in Bendigo - is a close friend, while Gus and Donna's two daughters, Jess and Montana, are almost like the Sells own.
Jess, these days based at Alice Springs and still riding, having notched up 147 career wins, was apprenticed to the Sells for nearly three years and lived with Mick and Mel at Kyneton during COVID.
The Kyneton couple were proudly trackside when Jess scored the biggest win of her career to date aboard Highly Decorated in the 2021 Darwin Cup.
She was the first female jockey to win the prestigious Top End feature.
After a rough last couple of years during which their Kyneton training operation has twice been ravaged by floods and both Mick and Mel have been sidelined and hospitalised with injuries and illness, a win in the Donna Philpot Memorial would be a Godsend.
"I'm hoping the racing Gods will be kind to us, but the luck we've had the last couple of years, I'm not going to tease them," said Mel Sell on Wednesday.
"But it is really special to be in it.
"I've already had multiple crying sessions and we haven't even got to the racetrack.
"A win would be pretty darn special ... what those girls mean to us.
"We were on the phone to Gus (Tuesday) night and the girls we speak to pretty much every day.
"Even Gus was pretty emotional. Everyone has a very small circle of people you can call on as you get older and gratefully we are there for him.
"He knows we have his girls' backs, no matter what.
"We were over in Darwin for Jessie's Darwin Cup win and I was up in Alice Springs last year.
"And when Montana had her baby Noah earlier in the year, we all went up to the Sunshine Coast for that too.
"Getting to spend a couple of weeks with Montana and Noah, and Jessie and Gus was just beautiful.
"I couldn't begin to put into words what Donna has left us with. It's just incredible."
Lovin' Laughs, who will be ridden by Neil Farley, has been one of the silver linings during a tough couple of years for the Sells.
The seven-year-old gelding has won eight of 45 career starts and been placed five times for earnings of $237, 390.
Three of the son of Foreplay and Caribbea's wins and one placing have been in city races, all at Sandown.
He will be having his first start since December last year on Thursday.
Mel Sell said the only question mark against Lovin' Laughs, who has won twice in three starts over the 1000m distance, was him going into the race without a trial under his belt.
"His first-up form is pretty good (two wins from five starts) and he's a pretty tough horse," she said.
"The wetter, the better, and I think we have rain coming tomorrow (on Thursday). He loves it wet.
"I can't fault him, his work at home has been really good.
"I think the break has done him the world of good.
"We were going to trial him at Bendigo last week. We didn't actually know we were in Donna's race at that stage.
"But he was pretty fresh and strong in his work this Tuesday, so Mick was just keen to get him into a race.
"It was a bit special when our daughter came to us and said, 'you know what race we are in? Jessie and Montana's mum's race'.
"Everyone was a bit emotional about it."
Call it fate, coincidence, or even luck, Lovin' Laughs has shown a knack for rising to the occasion in the past.
"He always managed to bob up at special moments," Sell said.
"We race in the Buln Buln (football netball club) colours and we were all Buln Buln for the funeral and the footy club was full.
"He's won for us at other times when we've really needed it too, including Christmas time in 2022 and during floods.
"Hopefully this can be another one of those special moments."
The Sells will be the aiming to become the second Central Victorian-based trainers to win the Donna Philpot Memorial Handicap.
Bendigo trainer Kym Hann landed the quinella in the second edition of the race in 2019, with Elmore Lad beating home the stablemate She's Beneficial by .75 of a length.
She's Beneficial was ridden by Jess Philpot.
