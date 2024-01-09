Weapons bans and intervention orders make for a busy festive break in court

A man has been temporarily banned from owning weapons after a bow and arrows and two hunting knives were found in his possession.
The Bendigo Magistrates Court imposed the interim weapons cancellation order alongside intervention orders to protect a number of affected family members from the man.
It was among several more urgent family violence orders and other interventions issued by the court over the festive period.
Breaches of such orders, or behaviour requiring these orders to be made, are among the most common reasons that people face the court system - and protected persons included partners, children, neighbours, acquaintances and other family members.
Some of the recent matters included the cancellation of a firearms licence after a man made threats against a woman.
The court also heard an arrest warrant was executed against a man on Boxing Day whose matter has been adjourned until February, while another man was arrested and placed in a mental health ward on Christmas Eve for a week.
That man represented himself in court and said it was "just an emotional breakdown" and claimed there was "no violence or contact".
"It was the end of the year, coming up to Christmas, it's the end of a 17-year relationship - it would make anyone go a bit crazy," he told the court.
In creating a full 'no contact' interim order, Magistrate Sharon McRae said the man was allowed to text and ask to see the children but "it can't be about anything else".
"She doesn't have to reply or agree to what you want," she said.
He replied that he would make it "very appropriate".
"If she doesn't reply, you can't say, 'why are you not responding you so and so?'," Ms McRae said.
"You can't send 100 messages."
An order was also created to protect a pregnant child from her mother, who the court heard was alleged to perpetrate domestic violence when alcohol-affected.
Another woman will be subject to an order - although not a full 'no contact' order - after a slow-release injection of medication had "heightened" some of her issues and made her agitated.
The court heard that woman was speaking to her psychiatrist to discuss a medication change.
She also consented without admissions to an order that would only allow her to go to a home belonging to relatives if she had written permission, which could be via text message.
The court heard the woman's family members would provide written permission for her to attend on a hot day, while the woman asked Ms McRae, "what if there's a bushfire?"
Ms McRae told the woman she could leave their home at any time but if she was asked to go, it was not an order with which she could argue.
