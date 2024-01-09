Bendigo swimming club keeps carnival afloat despite poor weather

Heavy rain failed to stop Bendigo Hawks Aquatic from completing its biggest swimming carnival of the summer.
The annual carnival at Faith Leech Aquatic Centre is an important part of the Victorian long course season and attracts about 250 competitors from across the state.
A lightning strike forced the Hawks to delay the start of the program, but much to the delight of the athletes, the club was able to complete the individual schedule.
"There were kids from all over Victoria at the carnival chasing qualifying times for the Victoria Country championships in Traralgon in a couple of weeks, so we prioritised those events,'' Bendigo Hawks Aquatic president Adam Webb said.
"Essentially, we pulled the relays from the card and focused on the individual events.
"Considering the weather challenges we had, the club was really happy with how the day went.
"We had great support from Swimming Victoria officials, who worked really closely with us in the lead-up to the carnival and on the day itself."
Webb said he was proud of the way the club, swimmers, parents and officials band together for the betterment of the sport.
"It wasn't normal conditions, so everyone who participated in the pool, to the parents and families who were time keepers in the wet all day and the officials who walked up and down the pool deck in the wet all day - they were the standout performers,'' he said.
"The support from the management team at Faith Leech Aquatic Centre was outstanding as well.
"For everyone to pull together to prioritise the opportunities for those swimmers to qualify for the country championships was a real team effort."
Despite the rain, some swimmers managed to produce fast times and earn a berth at the country titles.
"It's a bit like footy and netball, you have players that love playing in the cold and wet and others who prefer the weather dry,'' Webb said.
"We saw swimmers who thrived in the wet and colder conditions, while others probably struggled with it a bit.
"I think it was an experience that everyone will look back on fondly because it was unique conditions."
Bendigo will be well-represented in Traralgon, with a big group of swimmers from Bendigo Hawks, Bendigo East and Kangaroo Flat qualifying for the carnival.
"I think we'll probably have more than 60 swimmers from across the three Bendigo clubs competing in Traralgon, which is a fantastic achievement by all three clubs,'' Webb said.
"It's the event that we all focus on, so it will be exciting to see so many Bendigo competitors."
This weekend Bendigo swimmers will compete in the state sprint championships at Melbourne Sports Aquatic Centre.
