Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Bendigo swimming club keeps carnival afloat despite poor weather

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated January 9 2024 - 1:11pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Hawks Aquatic's Keira Toohey impressed in her home pool at the summer carnival. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Bendigo Hawks Aquatic's Keira Toohey impressed in her home pool at the summer carnival. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Heavy rain failed to stop Bendigo Hawks Aquatic from completing its biggest swimming carnival of the summer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.