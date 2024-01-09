Rochester floods for second time in 15 months leaving town reeling

Rochester has flooded for the second time in 15 months.
A Vic Emergency notification issued at 3.30am on January 9 stated minor flooding was occurring at Rochester Syphon, and moderate flooding was possible Tuesday morning.
Photos from Rochester show several streets and properties impacted by floodwater.
The Australian Defence Force is on the ground in Rochester helping with the emergency.
Heavy rain the past three weeks has led to the Campaspe River to burst its banks and spread across the town.
It's a bitter blow for Rochester residents, still reeling from the devastating floods of October 2022 which caused widespread damage.
Some residents have only just returned to their houses after finding temporary accommodation for the past 12 months while some in the community are still waiting to return to their homes.
In some heart-warming news, a good Samaritan has paid for all the coffees at two coffee shops in Rochester on a day of heartache.
