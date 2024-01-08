Axedale Golf Club clean-up begins after flash flooding hits course

Axedale Golf Club staff and volunteers are in clean-up mode to repair damage caused by Monday's flash flooding.
The club faces a major clean-up, but members and staff are breathing a sigh of relief of sorts, with the damage not as bad as initially anticipated.
Fears that the Campaspe River would flood and cause significant damage to the course were alleviated.
"It turned out that we weren't affected by the Campaspe River at all, it was a flash flood in the creek (Native Gully Creek),'' Axedale Golf Club's Owen Davies said.
"The Campaspe really hits the golf club if the second spillway at Lake Eppalock goes and that's not until 130 per cent. It got to 107 per cent and it's now fallen to 106 per cent.
"The flooding has hit all our bridges around the course. Four pedestrian bridges lost their railings and three cart/vehicle bridges have lost their railings as well.
"There'll be a cost to the club and there's a big clean-up to take place, but hopefully the course will be open again in the next few days."
Staff and volunteers moved 40 golf carts and hundreds of thousands of dollars of machinery to higher ground early on Monday morning before the flash flooding hit.
It was a move that saved the club a hefty bill because water surrounded the cart shed later in the day.
Davies said the central machinery bridge lost its railings, but the structure survived after being buttressed with rock and concrete following its demolition by the October, 2022, flood.
Damage from the 2022 flood cost the club about $250,000.
