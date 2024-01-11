Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Exceptional home inside and out

By House of the Week
January 11 2024 - 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exceptional home inside and out
Exceptional home inside and out

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 559 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo
  • $1,200,000 - $1,250,000
  • AGENCY: McKean McGregor
  • CONTACT: Bec Allen 0438 528 091
  • INSPECT: 11-11.30am Jan 13

It's really nice to see a home that's been so thoughtfully, and comprehensively, renovated.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.