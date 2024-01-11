Exceptional home inside and out

It's really nice to see a home that's been so thoughtfully, and comprehensively, renovated.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
From the new landscaping to the new roof, to the new extension, everything on this property has received some love and attention.
Retaining many of its original styling features, along with quality modernisations to compliment them, taking a sneaky peek at what it looked like previously (quite liveable, but also comparatively quite ordinary) and you begin to appreciate the imagination and the work that has gone in over the last few years.
This as "an exceptional home," said agent Bec Allen.
"The attention to detail very impressive."
Bec also pointed out that the folks who have been tempted to take a look so far have been really impressed with the quality found throughout.
Additionally, "the home has such a great feel. What they picked, and the flow of it is what captures me, and all the elements they've put into it. It's got a great vibe," Bec said.
"They've maintained the details throughout, maintained the fretwork, the room sizes, the décor and features. They've kept that character and it blends with the modern in a timeless way. It's very clever."
The home has four big bedrooms, three of which have a built-in robe while the main has a walk-through robe to the ensuite. This ensuite has a full-size claw-foot bath, a toilet and a shower recess.
Meanwhile the family bathroom also has a separated bathtub and shower recess, and the toilet is separate again with its own vanity.
The aforementioned extension at the back of the home has a high raked ceiling and includes the new open-plan kitchen, dining and second living area. The kitchen has burnished concrete flooring and high-end appliances, plus a sizeable butler's pantry.
Glass doors open to a new rear deck with an electrically-retractable awning, plus there's a barbecue area and a handy built-in pizza oven.
The outbuilding at the back has been closed in and given two roller doors to create a shed with two sections and therefore flexible uses.
The location is also just about perfect being so close to the CBD and all local amenities, and the home's elevated position from the street provides a remarkably peaceful and private setting.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.