Rochester people told its 'too late to leave' the Campaspe flood

The small town of Rochester has been issued a 'too late to leave' warning with the Campaspe River expected to flood parts of the town on January 9.
The warning, a roll on from the emergency warning issued on January 8, is advising residents who have not left their homes to stay put as there is no longer a viable opportunity to leave their property.
The Midland Highway, the Bendigo Murchison Road, the Prairie-Rochester Road and parts of the Northern Highway have all been closed due to flood damage.
The town and the roads were flooded after the region was hit with upwards of 100mm of rain in a couple of days.
The flood was expected to hit the Rochester township at around 5:30am and while Water Authority pumps have been turned of to protect critical infrastructure from further damage the pumps will only be turned of for a limited period of time.
The SES are urging residents who have not evacuated to; stay where you are and shelter in the highest location possible, be aware that you may be isolated by floodwater for a significant amount of time and check you have enough food, drinking water and medications
If you do not have sufficient resources, phone Triple Zero (000) for assistance.
The SES are also urging residents who have already evacuated to stay away until it is deemed safe to return and stay informed of warnings.
Residents are being told they may lose services including power, water, sewerage and telephone due to flooding and snakes, spiders and rats may try to find shelter in your home, even if it is raised.
This emergency warning is likely to remain in place until midday on January 9.
