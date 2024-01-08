Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Rochester people told its 'too late to leave' the Campaspe flood

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated January 9 2024 - 6:51am, first published 6:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents in Rochester are being told it is too late to leave now the Campaspe River has flooded again. Picture from 2022 by Darren Howe.
Residents in Rochester are being told it is too late to leave now the Campaspe River has flooded again. Picture from 2022 by Darren Howe.

The small town of Rochester has been issued a 'too late to leave' warning with the Campaspe River expected to flood parts of the town on January 9.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.