Eaglehawk woman considered 'lucky' after flood rescue in Elmore

An Eaglehawk woman was saved from disaster after an Elmore man risked his life to save her after her car was trapped in flood waters.
The woman, in her 70s, was driving in convoy with a friend along the Elmore-Raywood Road when her vehicle was swept away by the water at around 7:15pm on January 8.
The 74-year-old woman was swept off the road into Bendigo Creek at Naughtons Bridge before the car travelled about 100m downstream.
She was able to make her way to a tree before a passer-by, believed to be a local man known as Mitch, stepped in and swam out to the woman to help.
Police believe Mitch swam out to the woman several times before he was able to use a ratchet strap to secure the woman to the tree.
Mitch then stayed with the woman making sure she was ok, for up to an hour, while emergency services responded and headed to the scene.
State Emergency Service personnel were first on scene of the accident before two Victoria Police Swift Water Rescue Teams arrived.
The police teams, including members from both the Water Police and Search and Rescue Squad, deployed a vessel into the water to rescue the pair.
The pair were rescued and checked over by Ambulance Paramedics and luckily weren't injured.
Police say the woman from the other vehicle driving along the road was also surrounded by flood water but was very lucky her car wasn't swept away.
She was assisted by members of the public and made it dry ground.
Police would like to that the good Samaritan who risked his own life to jump into the water, secure the woman and stay with her providing reassurance and care.
