Help comes from far and wide in run up to second Rochester flood

It's a nervous wait for Rochester residents as they face the prospect of a second major flooding event within 15 months.
In October 2022, most of the town was inundated with floodwaters after the Campaspe River burst its banks.
On January 9, 2024, between 60 to 70 houses could flood again after recent heavy rains raised the river's level.
Following a town meeting at noon on January 8, it was all hands on deck at the Rochester Recreation Reserve to prepare sandbags to protect houses and businesses from flooding.
Residents and holidaymakers in Rochester were ordered to evacuate central streets around the Campaspe River late on January 8, with the safest route north to Echuca. The warning was current to 9am on January 9.
Among those helping to fill the sandbags was Christy Lee from Kyabram and her three children Alba, Axle and Phoenix.
Ms Lee said she was just "here to help".
"I saw it advertised on the Rochy community page and thought we'd come over," she said.
"We just felt so sorry for those people affected yet again."
Rochester SES controller Tim Williams said about 5000 sandbags were being filled.
Extra sand was being trucked in from Echuca to ensure there was enough for people driving in the gates of the footy ground to fill the bags themselves or collect them for other people.
As Mr Williams was talking, a man walked up, announced he was from Kyabram and was willing to take sandbags to wherever they were most needed.
Representatives from the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action were also there to take sandbags to elderly residents and lay them on their behalf.
Forest Fire Management Victoria and other volunteers were busy filling sandbags to deliver them around the town.
Another group of volunteers arrived from Echuca, looking for sandbags for Rochester's St Joseph's Primary School.
"Everything at the school is brand new and we've been over there helping them stack everything up," one of the volunteers said.
Around the town, Mark Hill was busy sandbagging his father-in-law's house located only 100 metres from the Campaspe River.
Incredibly the house escaped water inundation in the 2022 floods and Mr Hill was "quietly confident" it would escape any major damage again.
"You prepare for the worst and hope for the best," he said.
"People are a little bit stressed but no two floods are ever the same."
Mr Hill also believed the fact the river was not as full as it was in the 2022 floods could work in the town's favour.
"It's pretty bad for the town," he said. "Some people have only just got back into their house."
That includes one woman who lost everything in the October 2022 floods.
She has just moved back into the house in November 2023, only to face another flood emergency two months later.
Still she is determined to see out this impending flood in the same manner as the rest of a stoic Rochy community.
