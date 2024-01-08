Rochester told to evacuate as Bendigo counts cost of monster storm

Rochester residents have been told to evacuate after "intense" rainfall overnight Sunday sparked flash flooding, evacuations and hundreds of calls for help across the Bendigo region.
Streets near the Campaspe River, which runs through Rochester, were put on evacuation orders around 5.30pm Monday, January 8.
Storms dumped 91mm of rain at Bendigo Airport in the 24 hours to 9am, January 8, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, smashing an 120-year daily record.
Up to 16 people were rescued from water in Bendigo, while flood water cut major arterial roads going in and out of the city, with parts of the Midland, McIvor and Loddon Highways impassable by car.
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said emergency services would asses impacts of the storms in the coming days.
"We're still within that first 24 hour period of this emergency event, which means still in that immediate emergency response phase," she said.
One of the hardest hit areas in the city was Huntly, where residents were again forced to count the cost of their low-lying location. Many houses were flooded or had damage to outside buildings.
Huntly resident Debbie Dean said she moved to Gungurru Road seven years ago and was told it was not in a flood zone. Since then she had experienced six floods.
Further north, about 30 homes were evacuated in Goornong and another six at Redesdale, south-east of Bendigo.
An emergency relief centre was set up at Bendigo showgrounds, with around 30 people expected to arrive from Goornong.
At Rochester on Monday morning, the community was preparing for a flood following heavy rainfall in Bendigo, but authorities did not expect it to be as bad as the October 2022 floods.
A move to higher ground alert for the Campaspe River, from Barnadown to Rochester was released by VicEmergency just before 1pm on Monday.
A community meeting was told that the gauge at Barnadown had peaked at 6.8 metres, which which could lead to a peak of 115 metres above sea level in Rochester.
According to Rochester SES member Judith Gledhill, 60 to 70 homes would be impacted if the water reached 115 metres above sea level, with flooding expected during the afternoon of Monday, January 8 and on Tuesday, January 9.
Those properties would be door-knocked and should begin sandbagging, Ms Gledhill said.
V/Line services were also suspended between Bendigo and Echuca due to the flooding at Goornong.
Meanwhile, a dozen homes were flooded at Heathcote after the McIvor Creek burst its bank following record-breaking rain.
A total of 184 mm fell in 24 hours at Wild Duck Bridge, west of Heathcote, a "daily record for any month from over 120 years of data," the SES said.
Heathcote SES controller Darren O'Connor said his unit went to around 40 calls for help, which included six or seven homes swamped with water, with some residents requiring emergency accommodation.
Statewide, there were 920 calls for assistance to VICSES over the same period for flooding, trees down and building damage, bringing the total to 1200 since 7pm Sunday.
