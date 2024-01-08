Mannes, Stagg rip through opposition batting line-ups

Victoria Country men and women had a dominant day at the Australian Country Cricket Championships and two Bendigo cricketers played key roles in their team's success.
Kangaroo Flat's Luke Stagg and Golden Square's Sarah Mannes produced impressive spells with the ball for Victoria Country in Newcastle.
Stagg claimed his best figures of the tournament - 3-25 off seven overs - to lead Victoria Country men (8-247) to a resounding 87-run win over South Australia Country (160) in a one-day match.
White Hills' Brayden Stepien made seven at the top of the order for Victoria Country.
The Victoria Country men are on top of the ladder with two one-day games remaining.
In the women's competition, Victoria Country won both of their T20 matches on Monday.
In the second match, Mannes took 4-22 to help dismiss the ACT for just 65. Sandhurst's Kate Shallard took 2-4 off four overs in the same game.
Shallard also picked up 1-17 in Victoria Country's seven-run win over New South Wales Country in the Monday morning match.
The final two preliminary round T20 matches will be played on Tuesday.
Victoria Country is in third place ahead of games against Western Australia (sixth) and Queelsand (first).
The top four teams qualify for Wednesday morning's semi-finals.
