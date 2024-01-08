Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

State government to offer help to flooded communities: Premier

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 8 2024 - 8:36pm, first published 8:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jacinta Allan with federal and local government and representatives and deputy incident controller. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Premier Jacinta Allan with federal and local government and representatives and deputy incident controller. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Communities affected by high rainfall and flooding will be offered help by the state government, however it is not clear what that will look like until assessments are carried out later this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.