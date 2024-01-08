State government to offer help to flooded communities: Premier

Communities affected by high rainfall and flooding will be offered help by the state government, however it is not clear what that will look like until assessments are carried out later this week.
Premier Jacinta Allan spoke at the Bendigo Incident Control Centre on Monday, January 8 about the immediate emergency response to flooding.
"As this weather event is now passing through the state, the focus turns to us supporting communities that households that have been affected," she said.
"Communities like Heathcote, Redesdale, Goornong ... Rochester and Seymour, have been particularly affected and may be also potentially affected over the coming days as the floodwater rises."
Ms Allan said the Campaspe River was expected to peak in Rochester at about lunchtime on Tuesday, January 9.
"We're still within that first 24 hour period of this emergency event, which means still in that immediate emergency response phase," she said.
"As the weather starts to clear, as we get roads reopened and are able to go in, the response teams can go in and do those important impact assessment town by town, house by house, looking at what has the impact of the event has been on households, on businesses, on community infrastructure, and then provide support."
The City of Greater Bendigo opened the emergency relief centre in the early hours of Monday to provide support to people who have been displaced as a result of floods.
At time of writing, eight people were using the centre.
"There's some consideration around what other centres will be established in those or close to those communities like Rochester, Echuca and Seymour," Ms Allan said.
"Those centres are places of not only refuge where people can be provided with a place to sleep should they not be able to get into their own home, but also too, there are other services that can be accessed.
"The need for this will be based on the numbers of homes that are affected."
Ms Allan said the state government would wait to hear from emergency responders and council officers on what work needed to be done to repair infrastructure, such as roads.
"We already know that there was a huge amount of work done in this region following the October 2022 floods," she said.
"Thankfully this flooding event has not been as severe or significant, but there is no doubt it has impacted on a number of communities and a number of parts of our road network.
"Once those roads are cleared up from the flooding event, the Department of Transport will need to go out and undertake those assessments and give advice on the work that will need to be done."
