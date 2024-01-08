In-form Soulsby smashes Athletics Bendigo discus record

ANOTHER record-breaking feat by Rebecca Soulsby was a highlight of Athletics Bendigo Region's non-AVSL field and track meet on Saturday in Flora Hill.
A key member of the Bendigo Harriers squad, Soulsby's best of 25.09 metres at discus set a Bendigo record for the 50-plus age group at the Retreat Road complex.
South Bendigo's Jasper Seymour hurled the discus to a mark of 40.31m as Eaglehawk clubmates Olivia Graham, 32.21m, and Dave Chisholm, 28.90m, were in form.
At hammer throw it was girlpower to the fore as Olivia Graham, 51.19m, and South Bendigo's Jemma Norton, 37.89m, led the way.
On the track, South Bendigo's Jake Hilson and University's Ben Powell had a great duel in the first of the 800m heats.
Hilson won the two-lap showdown in 1:58.55 as Powell fought on to be runner-up in 1:59.74.
Youngest in the 3000m race, Milanke Haasbroek from Bendigo Little Athletics ran to an impressive victory in a time of 12:13.59 for the seven-and-a-half lap contest.
Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison took out the women's 100m in 12.75 seconds.
Two-hundredths of a second was the margin between Hawks' clubmates Daniel Chisholm and Hugh Richard at the end of the first of the men's 100m heats as they clocked 11.97 and 11.99.
A great run by Eaglehawk's Jessica Grigson in the 200m rolled on as she won heat one in 27.82.
Fastest in the 200m was Fletch Watchman from Eaglehawk in 23.56 and he cleared 1.65m to win the first of the high jump flights.
Best at long jump were Eaglehawk's Daniel Chisholm, 6.06m; Jorja Morrison, 5.67m; and Sam Storer, 5.49m.
Round eight in AVSL for Bendigo clubs will be run next Saturday as a twilight meet.
First of the field flights will be at 5.30pm.
Track action at 6pm kicks off with distance hurdles.
