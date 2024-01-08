Bendigo swimmers shine at state long course championships

A group of Bendigo swimmers are making a splash with the Melbourne Swimming Club.
Fraser Allan, Zeta Allen-Ashton, Grace Dobie, Tadhg Hughan, Emily Kearns and Nick Kearns impressed at the recent Victorian Age Long Course Championships.
Dobie was successful in claiming the state title in the girls 14-years 200m breaststroke.
Dobie competed in multiple finals, including sixth place in the 14-years girls 100m backstroke, sixth place in the 14-years girls 200m backstroke, ninth in the 14-years girls 200m individual medley and sixth in the 14-years girls 100m breaststroke.
She also represented MSC in multiple relays with the 12-to-15-years 200m medley relay team finishing seventh in the final.
Kearns rounded out her last Victorian Age Championships with a bronze medal in the 18-years girls 200m backstroke.
She also finished sixth in the final of the 100m backstroke and was a member of the relay squads that finished sixth in the 400m medley relay and fifth in the 200m medley relay.
Allan swam superbly and missed a bronze medal by a fingernail in the boys 15-years 200m backstroke.
He was also eighth Victorian in the 15-years 100m backstroke and was a member of fifth-placed 200m freestyle relay squad.
Hughan and Allen-Ashton swam strongly and produced personal best times in multiple events.
They helped MSC to second place overall in the team competition.
The next major event for the Bendigo group is the Victorian State SPrint Championships.
