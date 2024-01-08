Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'Never seen water like this': record rain puts Heathcote houses underwater

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated January 8 2024 - 8:15pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A dozen homes have been flooded at Heathcote after the McIvor Creek burst its bank following record-breaking rain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.