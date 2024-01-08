'Never seen water like this': record rain puts Heathcote houses underwater

A dozen homes have been flooded at Heathcote after the McIvor Creek burst its bank following record-breaking rain.
A total of 184 mm fell in 24 hours at Wild Duck Bridge, west of Heathcote, a "daily record for any month from over 120 years of data," the SES said.
Heathcote recorded 154.4mm of rain, according to Bureau of Meteorology figures.
McIvor Creek, which runs through Heathcote, was "flowing fiercely" on the morning of January 8 with water lapping toward High Street in the town's CBD, local business owner Adrian said.
Adrian understood the caravan park at Barrack Street, on the opposite side of the creek to the town, had been badly flooded.
"[The water] would be deeper than knee height," he said.
Longtime Heathcote local Fiona Bradshaw said she had never seen anything like it.
"We have been in Heathcote for 20 years, and we have not seen the creek at that level," she said.
Ms Bradshaw went to buy milk on Monday morning, but found the creek beginning to gush up onto the road at Chauncey Street.
"The water was just starting to splash and spill over onto the onto the road bridge," she said.
"So I was not to keen to hang around there."
Footage captured by Ms Bradshaw showed fast water flowing near the showgrounds, and breaching the fences of properties that line the creek.
"And some friends that do live on the creek are still not back in their homes from the 2022 flooding," Ms Bradshaw said.
"So they are very much feeling it today with their houses back underwater."
Heathcote SES controller Darren O'Connor said his unit went to around 40 calls for help, which included six or seven homes swamped with water.
"But there were certainly others all along Wright Street that don't even bother to ring up anymore because they know they're just gonna get flooded," Mr O'Connor said.
"So they are a resilient bunch up in [Heathcote], and it is unprecedented to get that much rain in one hit."
He said that some residents would need emergency accommodation.
The unit responded to four flood rescues, which included an elderly couple who had to be saved after their GPS guidance lead them onto a flooded street.
Mr O'Connor said the Heathcote Tennis Club, which had only just replaced a fence damaged by the 2022 floods, had lost the fence again.
The McIvor Creek had "gone down as quickly as it [went] up" by Monday afternoon, Mr O'Connor said.
Heathcote SES were supported by Heathcote CFA in their emergency efforts.
Heathcote remained cut off from Bendigo along McIvor Road and Strathfieldsaye Road as of 4pm Monday, according to VicTraffic.
