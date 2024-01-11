Bendigo Advertiser
Strathfieldsaye family home simply bursting with extras

By Feature Property
Updated January 11 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 4:16pm
4 BED | 3 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 21 Wanjel Street, Strathfieldsaye
  • $1,100,000
  • AGENCY: Belle Property Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 or Kristy Intamanon 0457 110 198
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This premium family home offers an outstanding lifestyle on a quiet street.

