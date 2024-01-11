Strathfieldsaye family home simply bursting with extras

This premium family home offers an outstanding lifestyle on a quiet street.
In the peaceful and friendly Imagine Estate in Strathfieldsaye, this lovely house was built by Cavalier Homes.
Its impressive layout has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two living areas, plus it is loaded with high-quality inclusions and customisations.
A highlight of this property is the luxurious outdoor living area which includes an in-ground pool, along with a woodfire pizza oven and a pergola.
Agents Tim Noonan and Kristy Intamanon say there really is nothing to do except move in and enjoy the exceptional lifestyle it was designed to provide.
In terms of external styling, it has a unique modern facade with dark bricks contrasting a light roof and impactful landscaping with a combination of stone, rock and metal.
Internal styling is light and bright, and very modern. The kitchen has stone benchtops, a huge window overlooking the landscaped front yard and a good-sized walk-in pantry.
It feels very spacious too, helped by high ceilings, an open-plan for the kitchen and main living area, and a split-level design.
Another distinctive styling choice is the Coonara woodfire heater and feature brick wall.
The property also has a double garage plus off-street parking.
