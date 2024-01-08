Rochester gets ready for more flooding as water rises in Campaspe River

The Rochester community is preparing for a flood following heavy rainfall in Bendigo, however authorities do not expect it to be as bad as the October 2022 floods.
A community meeting on January 8 was told that the gauge at Barnadown had peaked at 6.8 metres, which which could lead to a peak of 115 metres above sea level in Rochester.
According to Rochester SES member Judith Gledhill, 60 to 70 homes would be impacted if the water reached 115 metres above sea level, with flooding expected during the afternoon of Monday, January 8 and on Tuesday, January 9.
Those properties would be door-knocked and should begin sandbagging, Ms Gledhill said.
A move to higher ground alert for the Campaspe River, from Barnadown to Rochester was released by VicEmergency just before 1pm on Monday, January 8.
In January 2011, the Rochester gauge peaked at 115.4 metres and in October 2022 water reached 115.6 metres, with authorities not expecting flooding to be as bad this time around.
Residents were encouraged to check the North Central CMA's Flood Eye tool to see if there properties would be affected by a 115 metre peak.
North Central Catchment Management Authority's manager of waterways and flood plan Camille White said while Lake Eppalock had spilled, the water was coming from catchments around Bendigo, such as Axe Creek, downstream of Lake Eppalock.
According to Coliban Water, additional crews were in town to install flood gates at the Rochester Water Treatment Plant and to sandbag sewer pump stations.
"With more rain forecast today, particularly in northern towns such as Echuca, our wet weather preparedness team remains on standby," a Coliban Water spokesperson said.
"If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, or you wish to report a dislodged cover on a sewer access point, please call us on 1300 363 200 24-hours a day. In an emergency, please call 000."
