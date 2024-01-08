Bendigo Advertiser
Rochester gets ready for more flooding as water rises in Campaspe River

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 8 2024 - 8:16pm, first published 1:30pm
Rochester's Shamrock Hotel photographed in October last year, one year since the 2022 floods. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Rochester's Shamrock Hotel photographed in October last year, one year since the 2022 floods. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The Rochester community is preparing for a flood following heavy rainfall in Bendigo, however authorities do not expect it to be as bad as the October 2022 floods.

Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

