Daniels fires in Pelicans' big win over Sacramento in the NBA

Dyson Daniels was a perfect 6-6 from the field in the New Orleans Pelicans big win over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA.
Daniels scored 14 points, including 2-2 from behind the three-point arc, and he had six assists and five rebounds in the Pelicans' resounding 133-100 victory.
Defensively, the former Bendigo Braves guard helped the Pelicans' backcourt restrict Sacramento start De'Aaron Fox to just three points - well below his average of 29 points.
The Pelicans led their western conference rival by as many as 50 points before the Kings rallied in junk time.
They had seven players score in double figures, led by guard C.J. McCollum with 30 points.
As a team, the Pelicans shot the ball at 54.3 per cent from behind the three-point arc.
After losing at home to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday (AEDT), the big win over Sacramento was the perfect way to start a five-game road trip.
Their next game is against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday (AEDT).
