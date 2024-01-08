35 properties 'at risk' of flooding as Rochester peak nears

UPDATED: January 9, 9:20am
As the flood peak of the Campaspe River is expected to hit Rochester town at mid-morning on January 9, 35 houses are at risk of being impacted by over-floor flooding.
Additional SES teams were deployed on January 8 to help the residents by door knocking those in the potential flood area.
Some local streets have been affected by flood waters and some major roads around the district including the Midland Highway have been flood damaged.
Alongside the 35 properties at risk of over floor flooding, there are at least 250 houses at risk of under floor flooding.
The Campaspe River at Rochester town is at 114.51 metres which has eclipsed the 2010 river level of 114.4 metres.
While the river is still rising, it is unknown whether it will hit the 1983 level of 114.8 metres.
According to the SES there have been 29 calls for assistance with 24 of those calls being flood related appeals for help.
There have already been two flood rescues.
Earlier: January 8
An emergency warning advising residents and visitors in Rochester to evacuate immediately has been issued.
Vic Emergency issued the warning just before 5.30pm, advising that floodwaters are still rising and will continue to do so overnight.
"Flooding is expected to impact the Rochester township tonight and into tomorrow morning, with a number of properties predicted to be inundated above floor level," the warning states.
"Some properties in the evacuation area may not be inundated, however may become isolated.
"If you are located in the identified area within Rochester, it is recommended you evacuate Immediately.
"If you are already prepared to leave you should do so now."
A relief centre has been opened at the Echuca South Recreation Reserve, at 246 High Street, Echuca, the safest route to which is via the Northern Highway to Echuca, as the road to Bendigo is currently closed.
Roads likely to be impacted by floodwater include:
Baynes Street, Bridge Road, Gray Street, High Street, Hood Street, Lindsay Street, Lowry Street, Pascoe Street, Campaspe Street, Doyle Street, Echuca Road, Edward Street, Fraser Street, Gillies Street, George Street, Mackay Street, Moore Street, Priory Street, Victoria Street
Additionally, a Watch and Act warning for moderate flooding has been issued for Bendigo Creek.
Widespread flooding is likely to develop from Monday evening along the Bendigo and Bullock Creeks downstream.
Local roads are likely to be closed and low bridges are likely to underwater.
Areas around rivers and streams may be flooded.
Vic Emergency advises you act now - take actions immediately to protect your life and property, and move to higher ground.
A move to higher ground warning has been issued for Elmore, Barnadown and Axedale areas as a major flood warning is issued for the Campapse River.
At 12.58 a warning was issued on the Vic Emergency App that extended the area from Lake Eppalock down the Campaspe to Rochester.
Major flooding is possible along the river from Bardnadown to Rochester, with minor flooding occurring at Campaspe Weir. Further rises are possible.
The Campaspe River at Rochester Town is currently at 109.50 mAHD and rising, below the minor flood level (113.00 mAHD).
The Campaspe River at Rochester Town is expected to exceed the major flood level (114.50 mAHD) and reach around 114.8 mAHD during Tuesday morning.
This watch and act message replaces the advice issued at 12.58pm today.
There are a number of major roads in the area that will have been impacted by floodwater as it recedes, and road surface conditions may have changed.
Multiple roads have been closed due to floodwater. The Midland Highway from Huntly to Elmore still remains closed. Before travelling please check information on road closures by visiting traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au.
An emergency warning has been issued for Seymour, with major flooding expected to be slightly higher than the 1993 flood level.
If you live, work or are holidaying in the streets listed, you should evacuate immediately.
People have been told to travel to a safe location, with options including a relief centre at Seymour Sports and Aquatic Centre at Chittick Park or family and friends' homes away from the potential flood zone.
Vic Emergency has advised that the safest evacuation route is via Anzac Avenue to Chittick Park.
Take actions immediately to protect your life and property, and move to higher ground.
What you should do:
If you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 08/01/2024 05:30 pm or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
