Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Free

35 properties 'at risk' of flooding as Rochester peak nears

By Newsroom
Updated January 9 2024 - 11:01am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Campapse River is expected to peak in Rochester at sometime mid-morning on January 9.
The Campapse River is expected to peak in Rochester at sometime mid-morning on January 9.

UPDATED: January 9, 9:20am

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.