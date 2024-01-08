'Major flooding' at Barnadown with the Campaspe River rising

UPDATED: January 8, 12:15pm
A major flood warning has been issued for residents between Lake Eppalock and Barnadown along the Campaspe River.
More than 160mm of rain has fallen in the region since 9am on January 7 which has caused the river to rise above the November 2010 flood level.
With Lake Eppalock spilling, many of the water bodies in the area are filling quickly.
The Campaspe River at Barnadown is currently at 6.78 metres and rising, with major flooding.
The river is likely to reach around 6.90 metres late Monday afternoon, above the November 2010 flood level.
People are being to never drive through flood water.
The next update is expected by 05:30 pm or as the situation changes.
Previous Story
Residents along the Campapse River near Lake Eppalock and Barnadown have been warned to move to higher ground after heavy rainfall in the area with the potential of major flooding.
A 'Watch and Act' warning have been put in place by the State Emergency Service after the Campaspe River be3gan to rise due to the more than 130mm of rain in the area since January 7.
The SES is warning that recent rainfall totals have caused river levels to rise across the catchment and major flooding is possible at Barnadown from late on January 8.
The Campaspe River at Barnadown is currently at 3.63 metres and rising, which is below the minor flood level of 3.80 metres.
However it is expected that the Campaspe River at Barnadown will reach the minor flood level in the next few hours.
The SES predict that the river will rise to at least 4.40 metres over the course of the morning and potentially five metres before the day is out.
The SES are urging residents to act now to protect themselves, their families and properties.
Residents are being advised not to enter floodwaters as it is dangerous and to decide whether to evacuate if it becomes necessary.
Residents who are in the impacted areas are being told that flooding above floor level of a single-story home is likely to occur in some locations.
The 'Watch and Act' warning is also warning that people should never drive through floodwaters and that many roads, including some major ones, may be cut off from flooding.
The areas which may flood will have stagnant water which can be harmful to your health so the SES are telling people not to swim, drink or wash in stagnant water.
The next update is expected by 10:00 am or as the situation changes.
