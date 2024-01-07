Townsville's late surge sees off spirited Bendigo challenge

The Bendigo Spirit suffered a 14-point loss to ladder-leader Townsville in their Women's National Basketball League clash in Geelong on Sunday.
The Spirit were within two points at the main break, but the Fire proved too good down the stretch and won 86-72.
Ally Wilson kept the Spirit in the game with an outstanding first half.
The athletic point guard had 16 of the Spirit's 38 points in the first half, including her team's final seven points of the second quarter.
The Fire threatened to break the game open in the third term and on several occasions they opened up an eight-point break.
The Spirit showed plenty of character to stay in touch.
Alicia Froling, Abbey Wehrung and Mehryn Kraker made key buckets in the concluding stages of the third term to keep the Spirit within five points at three quarter-time.
The Spirit closed to within one point early in the final quarter, but the Fire launched a 9-0 run in the space of two minutes to open up a 10 point lead.
It proved to be a match-defining stretch.
The Spirit tried hard to get back into the match, but missing five-straight field goals down the stretch put paid to their winning chances.
Wilson finished with 19 points for the Spirit, while Froling had 13 points and Kraker 11.
The Spirit return home to Red Energy Arena on Wednesday night to host the Adelaide Lightning from 5pm.
