Stepien ambushes WA bowlers at country cricket championships

Brayden Stepien tormented the Western Australian bowling attack in round six of the Australian Country Cricket Championships.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The White Hills left-hander played every shot in the book on his way to a brilliant 83 off just 32 balls for Victoria Country at Harker Oval in Newcastle.
Stepien reached his 50 in 19 balls and he was dismissed for 83 in the seventh over with the team total 93.
Stepien hit 12 fours and four sixes in his remarkable innings.
Victoria Country finished 5-208 off their 20 overs.
Kangaroo Flat's Luke Stagg took 2-32 from his four overs in the 64-run win against WA.
Stagg's two wickets came with his final two balls of his spell and he'll be on a hat-trick next time he bowls.
Earlier on Sunday, Stepien made 22 off 28 balls in a one-run win over South Australia Country.
Meanwhile, Victoria Country women lost both of their T20 matches on Sunday
The Vic Country women lost to Queensland by 25 runs in the opening game of the day.
Bendigo cricketers Tammy Norquay (1-18) and Kate Shallard (0-33) bowled for Vic Country.
Sarah Mannes made a duck and Norquay made five in the Vics' run chase.
In the second game against South Australia Country, Vic Country made 6-107, with Norquay making a team-high 24 off 24 balls.
South Australia Country cruised to victory for the loss of three wickets.
Shallard took 1-20 off three overs.
The championships continue on Monday, with the women to play T20 games against NSW and the ACT, while the men play a one-day clash against South Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.