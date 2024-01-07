Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Crews work to protect Huntly homes as floodwaters rise, spill onto roads

Updated January 7 2024 - 6:42pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES place sandbags at a house in Huntly on January 7. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
SES place sandbags at a house in Huntly on January 7. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Images coming in from from Huntly show emergency services working to protect homes as flood water begins to lap at doorsteps on January 7.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.