Crews work to protect Huntly homes as floodwaters rise, spill onto roads

Images coming in from from Huntly show emergency services working to protect homes as flood water begins to lap at doorsteps on January 7.
Residents were already demanding action on drainage after a Christmas and New Year double-deluge brought another round of minor flooding in the suburb.
Check out the gallery below:
Previously, resident Kristie Hamilton, who had lived in the area for 30 years, said she believed flooding had never been so bad there.
In particular, the frequency of flash-flooding events had increased over the last two or three years, which she attributed to a lack of water infrastructure catering for the increased number of houses in the area.
"Our yard's just atrocious, then there's water all through the house," she said.
Ms Hamilton's flooring and some walls had been affected, with water coming into the bedroom.
