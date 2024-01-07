Crone, Seymour, Keighran in top form in Premier Cricket

Former Bendigo cricketers Xavier Crone, James Seymour and Zane Keighran were in good form in Premier Cricket Twenty20 matches.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Paceman Crone ripped through the Northcote batting line-up in the Blues' second game of the day.
The Victorian squad member took 4-8 as the Blues bowled Northcote out for 105 in reply to their score of 6-136.
In the Blues' opening game of the day, Crone took 2-16 and made 11 in Carlton's 21-run win over Geelong.
Seymour claimed the wicket of state player Nic Maddinson and then belted 55 off just 37 balls in Essendon's 24-run loss to St Kilda.
The left-hander made 37 off 31 balls in Essendon's loss to Dandenong.
Seymour will be back in Bendigo next Saturday when Essendon plays Richmond in a one-day match at the QEO.
Keighran used up just 27 balls to make a brilliant 52 not out in Melbourne's eight-wicket win over Camberwell Magpies.
Chasing 78 for victory, the Demons won in nine overs, with Keighran hitting four sixes and four fours.
In Melbourne's opening game of the day, Keighran made 20 off 12 balls in a one-run win over Fitzroy-Doncaster.
Carlton is second on the ladder with five rounds remaining in the home and away season, while Melbourne and Essendon are 11th and 4th respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.