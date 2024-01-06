At risk of flooding? Here's where to collect sandbags across Bendigo region

Two days of heavy rain could bring up to 150mm to a Bendigo region already battered by a wet start to the new year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
During a briefing on Saturday the Bureau of Meteorology warned that widespread rainfall totals could be as high as 150mm in central and northern parts of the state, and up to 200mm in the north and northeast.
The Victorian State Emergency Service have set up sandbag collection to prepare at-risk townships across the Bendigo region. At other times, community may be able to access sandbags from their local hardware store.
See below for your closest sandbag pick up location:
Please only pick-up sandbags from collection points if you are at risk of flooding. SES need to ensure those most at-risk are prioritised.
Please note locations and operating times may change at short notice.
A total of 25 sandbags or less are recommended per household, depending on the flood risk.
Charlton: location TBC
City of Greater Bendigo: Bendigo Showgrounds, enter via Kookaburra Avenue, open 8.00am - 12.00pm Sunday, January 7
Heathcote: sandbags have been left at Heathcote Community House
Campbells Creek: Campbells Creek CFA, Station street, open 24/7
Newstead: behind the IGA, open 24/7
Castlemaine: VICSES Castlemaine Unit, Scott Avenue, open 24/7
Wedderburn: Chapel Street, carpark behind the public toilets, open 8.00am to 12.00pm, Sunday January 7
Koorong Vale: Koorong Vale CFA, open 8.00am to 12.00pm, Sunday, January 7
If you need emergency flood assistance, call VICSES on 132 500.
If life threatening, call Triple Zero (000).
Stay up-to-date with the latest weather forecasts and warnings via the Bureau of Meteorology website, and local incidents and warnings through VicEmergency.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.