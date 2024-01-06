Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Free

At risk of flooding? Here's where to collect sandbags across Bendigo region

Updated January 7 2024 - 9:55am, first published 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandbagging in Wedderburn on January 6. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Sandbagging in Wedderburn on January 6. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Two days of heavy rain could bring up to 150mm to a Bendigo region already battered by a wet start to the new year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.