Arcee Phoenix flies to sentimental success in Group 1 Maori Mile

IF HE HADN'T already, Arcee Phoenix announced himself as a superstar of the Australian trotting ranks with a superb and sentimental win in the Group 1 Aldebaran Park Maori Mile at Lord's Raceway on Saturday night.
The five-year-old gelding delivered his trainer-driver, Bendigo born and bred Chris Svanosio, his second victory in the prestigious $75,000 feature race, the first Group 1 to be run in the new harness racing season.
He previously won the race in 2018 aboard Sparkling Success, owned and trained by Cudgee's John Meade.
This one came with a touch more sentiment, with Svanosio's father Peter and his father-in-law Alistair MacLean both part-owners, having acquired a share each of the gelded son of Trixton and Justa Phoenix a few months ago.
While Svanosio was on track for the triumph, McLean - the father of Chris' wife Elizabeth and a renowned equine vet and surgeon - was forced to watch from home due to illness as Arcee Phoenix set a new track record of 1:53.8.
The 41-year-old trainer-driver was quick to give a shout out to his father-in-law, hoping the win would lift his spirits.
"He has been battling a bit. He's been watching the horse all the way through and his advice has been absolutely invaluable," he said.
"Just having him there to check him out any time makes it easier to give him a break, when Alistair tells you to do it.
"And obviously my dad has been driving him in all his track work.
"Dad's 78 and he has been working horses around here for a long time. I think there have been four different tracks here at Lord's Raceway that he has worked horses on.
"It's probably the best horse he has owned, so we all get a kick out of it."
Arcee Phoenix, the second favourite at $5.50, notched up his second Group 1 victory and 10th win overall from 27 career starts, adding to his 4YO Vicbred Super Series title last September.
He claimed some serious scalps in this one, with the outstanding mare Queen Elida ($1.35 favourite) and Mufasa Metro ($14) replicating their 2023 Inter Dominion placings by finishing third and second respectively.
Im Ready Jet ($7.50), who won the Maori Mile in 2022 and was fourth last year, was fourth again.
Svanosio said the Maori Mile had been a long-term goal for Arcee Phoenix.
While he is now based at Romsey and has been since late 2019, no one could begrudge him for claiming it as a 'local win' as one of Bendigo harness racing's favourite sons.
"It's the best track in Australia and a great place to bring a good trotter to see how they go," he said.
"It really is such a great track for the trotters. This bloke is a massive horse, but he just cruised around here once he was in front."
Less of a plan and definitely much more instinctive was the successful tactic to take on Queen Elida at the start of the race.
"I had to come out pretty hard to hold out Queen Elida - she's a great mare as we know," Svanosio said.
"I wasn't sure before the race, I didn't have a firm plan, but he felt pretty good and was right on the gate, so I was happy to get the front if I could.
"I was travelling that quick down the back, but I didn't want to underestimate Mufasa Metro and Queen Elida, who'd run second and third in the Inter Dominion.
"They are two great horses and I felt maybe a little bit silly kicking away from Queen Elida.
"But I was just rapt and proud he was able to get the job done.
"I thought if I could get to the front, he would be hard to run down and that's how it worked out."
While the involvement of family made this one extra-special, Svanosio was not about to discount the importance and prestige of his first Maori Mile win in 2018, which doubled as his maiden Group 1 victory.
"It was great to do it with my family, but I'll never forget Sparking Success. He was a great, great horse," he said.
"He did all the work in the race and sat in the death, so I will never forget that night.
"But this is right up there with the best of them."
Ironically, Arcee Phoenix eclipsed Sparkling Success' previous track record of 1:53.9 in winning the 15th edition of the Maori Mile.
From here, it's full steam ahead to the Group 1 Great Southern Star on February 3, with the Group 2 Knight Pistol at Ballarat on cup night (January 20) in between.
"We'll have him as good as we can for those two races and see how we are going after that," he said in reference to the future.
