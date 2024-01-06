Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Arcee Phoenix flies to sentimental success in Group 1 Maori Mile

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 7 2024 - 1:49pm, first published 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Svanosio waves his whip to the crowd in delight as Arcee Phoenix powers to a special 2024 Group 1 Aldebaran Park Maori Mile victory at Lord's Raceway on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick
Chris Svanosio waves his whip to the crowd in delight as Arcee Phoenix powers to a special 2024 Group 1 Aldebaran Park Maori Mile victory at Lord's Raceway on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick

IF HE HADN'T already, Arcee Phoenix announced himself as a superstar of the Australian trotting ranks with a superb and sentimental win in the Group 1 Aldebaran Park Maori Mile at Lord's Raceway on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.