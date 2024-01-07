Mandurang, Marong the big winners in Emu Valley cricket

Mandurang moved to the top of the Emu Valley Cricket Association ladder after an eventful re-start to the season.
Mandurang's 45-run win over Emu Creek, combined with Spring Gully's six-wicket loss to Marong, saw Mandurang and Marong jump Spring Gully into the top two positions on the table.
Spring Gully is third after round seven, while United, who had the bye at the weekend, fill the remaining spot in the top four.
Mandurang's bowlers put the clamps on Emu Creek.
Defending a score of 189 on the batter-friendly Mandurang Reserve is no easy task, but the home side's pace attack put the Chooks on the back foot early and they never really recovered.
James Bailey (3-23) and Joel Renton-Keen (3-35) left Emu Creek reeling at 6-55.
Opener Shane Herdman (36 off 89 balls) battled hard for Emu Creek, while Ash Benbow (26) and Brett Russell (23 not out) added some respectability to the scoreboard late in the day before the Chooks were bowled out for 144.
Earlier in the day, James Pietromonaco and Linton Colcough combined to give Mandurang a decent total to defend.
They came together with their side in trouble at 4-67 before adding 77 for the fifth wicket.
Pietromonaco changed the momentum of the match, hitting seven sixes in a brisk 54 off 42 balls.
Colclough made 40 off 73 balls before he became the first of five wickets to Emu Creek 's Simon Marwood.
Marwood finished the day with figures of 5-23 off 5.3 overs, while Russell picked up 3-23 off his eight overs.
Marong confirmed its premiership credentials when it toppled Spring Gully in fine fashion.
The Panthers dismissed the Crows for 175 inside the 39th over and then reeled in the target with six wickets and 23 balls up their sleeve.
Spring Gully looked well-placed to post a score of 200-plus when they reached 2-72 in the 17th over.
However, the introduction of Thomas Wilson swung the game in Marong's favour.
Wilson removed Lachlan Brook (36) and Alex Sutton (0) in his opening over and sparked a Spring Gully middle-order collapse.
Wilson also claimed the vital wicket of Rhys Weeb for 23 on his way to figures of 4-29.
Lachlan Frischke (3-22) picked up three wickets for the Panthers, while Shaun O'Shea chipped in with 30 off 41 balls to lift the Crows to 175.
Marong's chase didn't start well when Ash Bayliss was bowled by Nick Skeen for a second-ball duck.
Two key partnerships won the game for Marong.
David Blume and Mitch Van Poppel (37 off 55 balls) added 75 for the second wicket and Blume and Brodie Pearce (28 off 47 balls) added 55 for the third wicket.
With victory in sight, Blume fell for a well-compiled 60 off 84 balls.
Amarppet Singh, who took two wickets with the ball, made 29 not out with the bat to see the Panthers home.
Sedgwick's second win of the season put a dent in California Gully's finals chances.
The Rams outplayed the visitors with bat and ball in their best performance of the summer.
After winning the toss and batting, Sedgwick posted 7-190 thanks to contributions from Greg Thomas (35 off 85), James Dempsey (30 off 52), Jordan Ilsley (28 off 19), Lucas Baldwin (27 off 26) and Mitch Hogan (24 off 16).
Aidan White (3-47) and Brad Webster (2-23) bowled well for the Cobras.
While the Rams had several players contribute with the bat, the Cobras had few.
Tas Fitzallen (37 off 73) and Brad Olson (23 off 16) were the only players to reach 20 in a team total of 133 all out.
Former Eaglehawk batter Anthony West made his debut for California Gully and made nine batting at number three.
Alec Robson (4-19) was the chief destroyer for Sedgwick.
Mandurang 60
Marong 48
Spring Gully 48
United 48
California Gully 36
Emu Creek 24
Axe Creek 24
Sedgwick 24
West Bendigo 0
Axe Creek v Sedgwick
Emu Creek v United
Spring Gully v West Bendigo
Bye - Marong, California Gully, Mandurang.
