Agnoletto savours national road championship success

Bendigo's Blake Agnoletto ticked off one of his career goals when he won his first national cycling road title.
Agnoletto won the national under-23 criterium in Ballarat after producing a trademark blistering sprint finish in the concluding stages.
Leading into the carnival, Agnoletto was desperate to get his hands on a national champion jersey and he felt the criterium was his best opportunity.
His sixth placing in the time-trial on Thursday proved Agnoletto was in good form and it continued in Friday's criterium, with the 21-year-old going one better than last year's second placing.
"It's everything,'' Agnoletto told the media.
"This is my first under-23 national title. I obviously did it in the Madison with Kell (O'Brien), but to get second in this last year, and now to get first, I just wasn't getting second today. I just knew coming in, I needed to win this."
Agnoletto backed up in Saturday's tough 140km road race.
He finished a credible 12th - six minutes and 45 seconds behind winner Fergus Browning.
Fellow Bendigo riders Aidan Teese, Ronan Teese and Jamie Coles finished 19th, 24th and 26th respectively in the under-23 men's road race.
Bendigo's Nate Hadden - a team-mate of Agnoletto with ARA Skip Capital - finished 33rd.
Bendigo duo Milana Freer and Lilyth Jones performed well in the 81.2km junior women's road race. Freer finished seventh, while Jones was 14th.
The elite men and elite women's road races are scheduled for Sunday.
Team DSM-Firmenich's Chris Hamilton is the leading Bendigo hopeful in the elite men's road race.
DSM teammate Pat Eddy will join Hamilton on the starting line and will be keen to perform well after being upgraded to a pro-tour contract for the 2024 season.
Sam Eddy, Tali Lane Welsh, Tasman Nankervis, and Connor Sens will also ride in the race.
Peta Mullens and Courtney Sherwell will fly the flag for Bendigo in the women's race.
