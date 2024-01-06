Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Agnoletto savours national road championship success

AB
By Adam Bourke
January 6 2024 - 8:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Agnoletto celebrates his national under-23 criterium victory. Picture by Adam Trafford, Ballarat Courier
Blake Agnoletto celebrates his national under-23 criterium victory. Picture by Adam Trafford, Ballarat Courier

Bendigo's Blake Agnoletto ticked off one of his career goals when he won his first national cycling road title.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.