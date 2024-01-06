Got a backyard rain gauge? We want your figures

What's the weather doing? It's often the second question that comes up in conversation (after "How are you?").
We appear to be inveterate weather watchers. Good weather, bad weather, hot, cold.
For the past three weeks it's been storms. Rolling in from the west, circling us from the north, slamming into the Bendigo region.
And the Bendigo Addy's readers have been tracking them.
This week we launched a citizen science project - the Backyard Gauge Guide. We asked our readers to tell us how much rain fell in the big storm on January 2.
And they did. In droves.
While the official Bureau of Meterology gauge at the airport had roughly 30mm, our network of gaugers gave us figures up to 85mm.
It gave us the chance to really see, suburb by suburb and town by town, where the most rain fell.
The path of the storm meant there were wild discrepencies. We expect a similar story when the latest run of storms hits from today through until late Monday.
So we're putting the call-out again. Let us know what you get in your gauge as the third storm since Christmas rolls in.
Put your figures into this form and we'll add them to a story and chart we'll be creating for this storm. You can also email addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call us on 5434 4470. Let us know your name, where you are, how much fell and any observations you think are interesting.
If you have photos (or your gauge, you and your gauge or the weather) send them in too.
The Addy's team will be tracking the storm and it's impact on our community.
Keep coming back to our website for the latest information.
Stay safe and dry.
Juanita Greville, Editor
