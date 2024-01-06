Shock results change shape of Bendigo cricket finals race

Upset wins for Eaglehawk and Golden Square and Bendigo United's demolition job on Bendigo changed the shape of the Bendigo District Cricket Association finals race.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Borough put a major dent in Strathfieldsaye's top-four bid, Golden Square's first win of the season ensured Sandhurst dropped back into the pack, while Bendigo United gave itself a handy buffer inside the top four.
Here's a wrap of the one-day matches in round seven of the BDCA:
Bendigo United's bowlers set up the Redbacks most important win of the season.
The home side dismissed Bendigo for just 131 on the back of a fine team bowling performance.
New ball bowlers Sam Langley (2-34) and Miggy Podosky (1-20) started the ball rolling for the Redbacks by removing Bendigo top three Xavier Ryan (9), Kieren Burns (5) and James Ryan (7) cheaply.
Kyle Humphrys shaped as the danger man with the bat and he looked in good touch as he raced to 25 off just 26 balls.
The attacking left-hander tried to launch a Will Thrum off-spinner over cover, but only managed to sky the ball to teenager Hugh Behrens who calmly accepted the catch.
Nathan Fitzpatrick dug in for the Goers and compiled 28 before he became the first of three victims to spinner Marcus Mangiamelli (3-16).
Behrens picked up 2-31 with his medium-pacers, while Thrum finished with 2-21 off nine tight overs.
Bendigo United overcame the early loss of opener Wil Pinninger for a duck to reach the target inside 18 overs for the loss of just two wickets.
Riley Treloar's great summer continued. The left-hander belted an unbeaten 71 off 56 balls, including nine fours and three sixes.
Harry Donegan was unbeaten on 38 off 25 balls as the Redbacks grabbed the six points and a handy boost to their net run rate.
The Bulldogs broke through for a well-deserved first win of the season.
The home side defeated second-placed Sandhurst on the penultimate ball of the match in a low-scoring thriller.
Chasing 156 for victory, the Dogs started the final over needing three runs to win with four wickets in hand.
Skipper Jake Higgins hit the first ball of Ben Yarwood's over through cover for two to tie the scores.
The second delivery was a dot ball before Higgins holes out to mid-on off the third ball.
The drama continued when Will Bowles was run out for a duck off the fourth ball of the over.
In a positive for Square, the run out put Jack Keating back on strike.
Keating, who held the Square together in the second half of the innings, hit the fifth ball over mid-on to the boundary and the Bulldogs celebrated victory.
Keating finished 33 not out off 60 balls - second top score behind Liam Smith, who made 36 off 59 balls.
Taylor Beard (3-26 off nine overs) had another great game with the ball for the Dragons.
Earlier in the day, Sandhurst had to work hard to post a total of 8-155 off 45 overs.
Skipper Dylan Gibson (42 off 92 balls) held the innings together, while Ash Gray lifted the run rate with 37 off 57 balls, including two sixes.
Zac Sims made a valuable 23 not out in the latter overs to lift the Dragons above the 150 mark.
Despite being without key strike bowler Scott Trollope, Square bowled consistently and gave the Dragons few boundary balls.
Left-armer Kayle Thompson was the most successful bowler with 3-27 off eight overs, while Scott Johnson (1-23 off nine overs), Liam Smith (1-27) and Dylan Robinson (1-27) played their roles.
After a first half of the season to forget, Eaglehawk finally produced something like its best cricket in an impressive seven-wicket win over Strathfieldsaye.
Set 164 for victory, the Hawks won with more than nine overs and seven wickets to spare.
Eaglehawk's run chase started disastrously when Josh Williams was bowled by Chathura Damith off the first ball of the innings.
Borough young guns Xavier Grant and Angus Chisholm took the game away from the Jets with a superb partnership.
Grant, 16, showed why he's regarded as one of the best young players in the region when he made his maiden first Xi half-century.
The right-hander made 66 off 81 balls in a 131-run stand with Chisholm.
Grant and Nick Farley (0) fell in quick succession, but Chisholm didn't panic and he saw the Hawks home.
Chisholm finished unbeaten on 72 off 107 balls and Cory Jacobs was 16 not out as the Borough celebrated their second win of the season.
Earlier in the day, a superb knock from all-rounder Damith ensured Strathfieldsaye had something to bowl at against the Hawks.
Batting at number five, Damith blasted 84 off just 86 balls, including five fours and three sixes, to lift the Jets to 163.
Zoltan Smyth's 18 was the second best effort with the bat for the Jets.
Medium-pacers Myles Wade (3-30) and Aaron Monro (2-12) and spinners Nathan Walsh (2-22) and Fletcher Good (2-19) did a solid job with the ball for the Borough.
Reigning premier Kangaroo Flat outclassed White Hills at Dower Park.
The Roos' deep bowling attack carved through a Demons' batting line-up that sorely missed Vic Country representative Brayden Stepien.
The Demons slumped to 4-19 early and Flat veteran Brent Hamblin was on a hat-trick after removing Caleb Barras and Ollie Geary both for ducks.
Coach Gavin Bowles and Kyle Patten tried their best to put some respectability on the scoreboard.
Bowles started 2024 the way he finished 2023 and he hit six fours in a stylish 42 off 68 balls.
Patten (20 off 40 balls) was the only other Demon to score more than 12 in a team total of 113.
All seven of the Roos' bowlers claimed at least one wicket. None were better than Hamblin, who finished with 3-8 off 7.4 overs.
In reply, the Roos took just 20.3 overs to reel in the target.
Opener Daniel Barber raced to 54 off just 38 balls, with 38 of his 54 runs coming in fours and sixes.
Matt Dwyer (22 not out) and Jake Klemm (20) chipped in with handy cameos as the Roos strengthened their position inside the top four.
A brilliant all-round performance from Sandun Rathnatunga wasn't enough to get Huntly North over the line against title favourite Strathdale.
Rathnatunga made 102 not out with the bat and conceded just 16 runs from his nine overs with the ball.
Rathnatunga's gallant 132-ball knock guided the Power to 8-182 from their 40 overs.
Shane Gilchrist belted three sixes and three fours in a brisk 45 off 36 balls for the Power.
Sam Johnston (2-33) and Ben DeAraugo (2-13) were the multiple wicket-takers for the Suns.
Strathdale didn't have everything go its way in the run chase.
Skipper Cam Taylor fell for a third-ball duck and when Jack Neylon was dismissed for 21 the pressure built on the Suns.
Grant Waldron and James Barri combined to put the Suns back on top.
Barri stroked four boundaries on his way to 55 off 67 balls and he batted around the patient Waldron, who worked his way to 63 off 126 balls.
The Suns won with five wickets and 13 balls to spare.
Shane Gilchrist capped a superb individual day by taking 4-36 for the Power.
Final round of one-day matches:
Golden Square v Huntly North
White Hills v Strathfieldsaye
Bendigo United v Eaglehawk
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo
Sandhurst v Strathdale-Maristians
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.