Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Shock results change shape of Bendigo cricket finals race

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated January 7 2024 - 10:27am, first published January 6 2024 - 7:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo United opening bowler Sam Langley dismisses Bendigo opener Kieren Burns at Harry Trott Oval. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Bendigo United opening bowler Sam Langley dismisses Bendigo opener Kieren Burns at Harry Trott Oval. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Upset wins for Eaglehawk and Golden Square and Bendigo United's demolition job on Bendigo changed the shape of the Bendigo District Cricket Association finals race.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.