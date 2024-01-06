SES crews have key safety reminder: do not drive in floodwater

SES volunteer crews in locations such as Rochester, Castlemaine and Wedderburn are gearing up for more wet weather with some key messages for the public.
The Bendigo Advertiser will be bring live updates through our blog, as crews across central Victoria respond to calls.
Sandbagging stations have been operating in Wedderburn and Castlemaine already with regular updates on the relevant SES Facebook pages, as Melbourne crews also lend a hand across the region.
Sandbag collection points
Wedderburn SES unit controller Mike Bagnall said the SES would be mobilising crews from neighbouring units including a boat crew and land-based swift water rescue (LBSW) crew to the Wedderburn region in preparation.
"We remind the public to never drive or enter any flood water under any cricumstances," he said.
"Please obey all directions from emergency services personnel and make note of any road closure signage."
Castlemaine SES deputy controller Daniel Bone echoed this message and said the key message was the same.
"If it's flooded, forget it," he said.
The public is urged to avoid driving in water, with Mr Bone saying crews have been forced to drive huge distances, using up valuable resources and putting the SES volunteers themselves at risk beyond the obvious risk to life a driver might be taking themselves.
Deputy Controller Bone said crews were planning for the worst and would generally be on standby with Melbourne crews also in the area to assist where needed for a "busy 48 hours".
He said people should focus on small things they can do themselves including cleaning drains and gutters or seeing if their neighbours needed assistance.
Judith Gledhill at the Rochester SES unit had similar advice to locals looking to prepare.
"Prepare you homes for storms by cleaning your gutters, putting away items that could blow away, particularly tie down trampolines, put your vehicles undercover," she said.
She also advised people to get information from VicEmergency, the Bureau of Meteorology, VICSES or other official agencies, not from general chat in the community.
She said the biggest concern for her team is that Rochester residents will panic if the Campaspe River starts to rise.
"At this stage the expectation is for it to only get to minor level, which means it will only get to the top of the bank, or maybe a moderate level which means it will only flood a few of the nearby streets," she said.
"At these levels no property is under threat of over floor flooding in Rochester."
Ms Gledhill said there is a prediction of lots of rain, but the threat of thunderstorms in also of concern because they are very hard to predict.
"Unfortunately Rochester has had catastrophic flooding in 2022 and many people get very concerned that every time we get a river rise that the whole town will flood again," Ms Gledhill said.
"This is not always the case and many times we have had minor or moderate floods with no effects on the town."
