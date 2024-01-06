Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Bendigo Community
Weather

Central Victoria prepares 'for the worst' with flood warnings across state

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated January 7 2024 - 8:38am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young and old were all hands on deck in Wedderburn this weekend preparing for rain and potential flooding on January 7 and 8.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.