Fire crew, helpers save dog pulled from burning house in Bendigo

UPDATE, 6.30PM: An electric scooter charger may be to blame for a house fire in north Bendigo according to police on scene.
Sergeant Rod McDowell said crews believed the incorrect charger was possibly used and are investigating whether that caused the accidental blaze.
He said a mother and children had been taken to hospital for observation for smoke inhalation after the fire gutted their home while services are looking for emergency accommodation for the family.
Eight people were believed to be at the home at the time of the fire with the occupants evacuating around 4.15pm.
A pet dog is understood to have run back into the property in the confusion caused by the blaze.
Flames were at their height when a firefighter carried the dog back out.
Vision and photos from the scene show members of the public and firefighters slowly reviving the dog, which was able to sit up on the nature strip outside the house after about 40 minutes of treatment.
Witnesses said it was a "big fire" before crews were able to bring it under control, with black smoke and the smell of fire in the air.
A CFA spokesperson said four trucks responded to the blaze at the brick veneer house with Ambulance Victoria also on scene to treat one person with minor injuries.
Powercor were also on scene.
The fire has caused extensive damage to the house.
EARLIER, 5PM: Firefighters have saved a dog pulled from a burning home in North Bendigo.
The crew treated the animal on the front lawn of the home in Cornish St, which was gutted by fire around 4.15pm on January 6.
Firefighters and members of the public spent at least 30 minutes helping the family pet using equipment believed to treat people for smoke inhalation which they adapted for animal.
They continued to keep an oxygen mask on the dog after it was seen sitting up right and taking water.
The fire was fully ablaze by the time emergency services arrived, but is now out. Fire crews are damping down the scene and checking for hot spots.
Cornish St remains closed, with fire crews, police, FRV, paramedics and Powercor at the scene.
It is believed there were people on the property when the blaze broke out.
More to come.
