Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Fire crew, helpers save dog pulled from burning house in Bendigo

Juanita Greville
Lucy Williams
By Juanita Greville, and Lucy Williams
Updated January 7 2024 - 6:39pm, first published January 6 2024 - 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE, 6.30PM: An electric scooter charger may be to blame for a house fire in north Bendigo according to police on scene.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juanita Greville

Juanita Greville

Editor, Bendigo Advertiser and Central West

If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.