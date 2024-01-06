Wertheimer breaks long drought at Geelong standalone metro meeting

HEADING to Geelong on Saturday, Bendigo trainer Matthew Enright was convinced Wertheimer's perceived recent ordinary form was more than a little misleading.
The dual Listed race-winning trainer proved to be right on the money as his six-year-old stayer, superbly ridden by in-form jockey Billy Egan, romped to victory in the 2400m benchmark 70 on Black Pearl Stakes day.
To say it was a long time coming for Wertheimer, who has contested the past two Group 3 Bendigo Cups, would be an understatement.
The win broke a 770-day drought for the son of Tavistock, who as a three-year-old, was good enough to contest the Group 1 Victoria Derby.
Despite running a swag of good and even bold races in country cups across 2022 and '23, Wertheimer had gone winless in 13 starts for Enright before Saturday.
His last win was at Morphettville in November 2021, while being trained in South Australia by Michael Hickmott.
Ninth in last year's Bendigo Cup on November 1, after a brave fourth the previous year, Wertheimer had finished well back in the field at Cranbourne and Caulfield in his next two starts.
While those results hardly inspired the confidence of punters, who sent him around as a $51 chance on Saturday, Enright admitted to having plenty of faith in his stayer.
"He's gone in some pretty good races, like two Bendigo Cups - one was really good and the other he probably could have been ridden better - and then I took him to Cranbourne and he was a bit fat," he said.
"I don't why I put the blinkers on him at Caulfield, as I have seen him with them on three times and he just overdoes it.
"Today, I just plonked them off and when we came up with that draw (barrier three), I said to Billy, 'what do you reckon'?
"He said, 'we'll just ride him to be a little bit handy and see if he can finish off', and I said, 'that suits me'.
"He hasn't being good bad. He deserves this.
"I'm rapt for the syndicate, Tommy (Heptinstall) and the boys. (It's) fantastic."
Enright had toyed with the idea of running Wertheimer in the Bagot Handicap (2800m) at Flemington on New Year's Day, but was even more content with his decision after Wertheimer had silenced the critics at Geelong.
"This was a good option - benchmark 70 with $100,000 (in prize money), which is fantastic," he said.
"It just fell into place for him today."
Topping the day off, Enright admitted to having a nice bet on Wertheimer at juicy odds.
Egan, who had Wertheimer neatly tucked away on the fence in fifth mid-race, before looming into contention at the 400m, believed the gelding had appreciated the solid tempo up front set by Jordan Childs on the favourite Speranzoso.
"He's raced handy most of his starts. He had the shades off today and drew low," he said.
"Credit to Jordan Childs, he rode his horse really well, in front. My horse sort of sat two pairs off and had a cushy run.
"His form isn't outstanding on paper, but I thought for this sort of race, his form was stacking up pretty well."
The win gave Egan his ninth winner in the last eight days.
He added a 10th three races later, combining with trainer Danny O'Brien for a win aboard Lafargue in the 1400m benchmark 84 handicap.
Wertheimer won for the fourth time in 32 career starts and boosted his prize earnings to $217,313.
His previous best performances for Enright have included seconds in the 2023 Murtoa Cup and 2022 Horsham Cup, a third in the 2022 Werribee Cup, and a fourth in the Group 3 Bendigo Cup behind High Emocean in 2022.
