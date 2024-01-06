Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Wertheimer breaks long drought at Geelong standalone metro meeting

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 6 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Egan powers the Matthew Enright-trained Wertheimer to a drought-breaking benchmark 70 victory at Geelong on Saturday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
Billy Egan powers the Matthew Enright-trained Wertheimer to a drought-breaking benchmark 70 victory at Geelong on Saturday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

HEADING to Geelong on Saturday, Bendigo trainer Matthew Enright was convinced Wertheimer's perceived recent ordinary form was more than a little misleading.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.