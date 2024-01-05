Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Grand finish to Northern Rivers Country Week cricket carnival

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated January 5 2024 - 6:39pm, first published 6:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rehmi Burke had a great final day for Bendigo in the under-14 girls division. Pictures by Adam Bourke
Rehmi Burke had a great final day for Bendigo in the under-14 girls division. Pictures by Adam Bourke

The Northern Rivers Junior Country Week carnival concluded in thrilling style on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.