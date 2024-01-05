Grand finish to Northern Rivers Country Week cricket carnival

The Northern Rivers Junior Country Week carnival concluded in thrilling style on Friday.
Bendigo, Shepparton, Goulburn Murray and Gisborne won premierships across the eight divisions.
Here's a wrap of the final day of action.
Bendigo proved too good for Goulburn Murray in the grand final.
Bendigo had made 6-85 from their 20 overs as Raff Gallagher top scored with 23 before being run out.
Zac Cavalier chipped in with a crucial 11 not out at the end.
Bendigo put Goulburn Murray on the back foot early at 4-8.
Judd Cuttriss (21 not out) batted well for Goulburn Murray, but Bendigo's bowlers took wickets at regular intervals and dismissed their opponents for 63.
Jack Hargreves (3-9) did the late damage for Bendigo, while Jimmy Liersch (2-8) set the tone with the new ball.
Cavalier rounded out a great final by taking two wickets.
Gisborne defeated Bendigo in a thrilling under-14 girls grand final at Beischer Park.
Set 106 for victory in 35 overs, Bendigo was dismissed for 98 in the 33rd over.
Bendigo opening batters Rehmi Burke and D'Lilah Shatwell gave their side a great start when they added 46 for the first wicket.
Shatwell made 14 off 31 balls before she was run out by Emily Kennedy. Burke looked in control as she made her way to 23 off 46 balls before she was caught behind.
From 2-56, Bendigo lost a steady stream of wickets against some quality Gisborne bowling and fielding.
Gisborne's Kennedy took a brilliant catch to add to her run out, while Holly Sullivan took 3-9 in a match-winning four-over spell.
Earlier in the day, Burke, Shatwell and Zara Mould bowled beautifully for Bendigo. Burke had the fine figures of 3-3, while Shatwell took 3-8 and Mould 2-10. Best with the bat for Gisborne was Ruby Shinn-Mahony with 29 off 82 balls.
Bendigo's bowlers produced a special performance in their grand final against Murray Valley.
Defending 163, the bowlers put the clamps on Murray Valley's top order to ensure they were never in any real danger of being run down.
The pressure proved fruitful later in the innings as Murray Valley collapsed to be all out for 103.
William Donnelly's single over will be one he remembers for a long time, taking three wickets from his first four balls. Earlier, first drop Lachlan McKay top scored, hitting 55 from 61 deliveries.
Bendigo failed to get enough runs after winning the toss and batting first against Shepparton.
The loss of three early wickets proved critical as openers Jake Mulqueen, Vailen Hickman and Jacob Boucher combined for three runs.
Skipper Noah Willits steadied the ship with a crucial 39 off 80 balls and partnered with his co-captain Jonty Yates (12) for a partnership. However, few others could do much damage, with Thomas Seipolt (12) the only Bendigo batter to reach double figures.
Chasing 96, Shepparton lost three early wickets as Yates ran riot, snaring all of them to finish with figures of 3-13 off 8.4. Shepparton found their feet following his spell, though, and got home easily with six wickets in hand.
There was no doubt which game was the match of the day, with the under-16s grand final finishing in a thrilling tie.
Needing four to win in the last over, Shepparton tenth wicket pair Jake Buckland and Sean Miles were held to three runs by Bendigo leg spinner Angus O'Brien (0-29 9.0).
Clayton Smith was superb with the ball for Bendigo, claiming figures of 3-24 off 9.0.
Bendigo scored 9-173 and has lower-order batter Miller Armstrong to thank for keeping them in the match.
With most of the middle order failing number eight, Armstrong hit 40 not out of 38 deliveries, in a match-turning knock.
Bendigo finished on top of the ladder.
It was a bad grand final day for Bendigo in the under-17s against Shepparton.
Shepparton's powerful unit won by 10 wickets.
Batting first, Bendigo could only manage 8-81 from their 20 overs, with Gus Hay (22) the only batsman to get any sort of rhythm going.
Shepparton openers Ethan Beck (40 not out) and Sam O'Brien (36 not out) ran down the target of 82 with ease.
Gisborne were crowned premiers after going through the carnival undefeated.
Each team in the three-team competition played each other twice, with the team on top of the ladder at the completion of the tournament declared the premiers.
Bendigo played Goulburn Murray in its final game of the carnival on Friday. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Bendigo restricted Goulburn Murray to 8-89 off 20 overs.
Opening bowler Adelaide Bollard (3-13) was the standout with the ball, while Zoe Ross (1-7), Meg O'Callaghan (1-8) and Layla O'Brien (1-16) picked up vital wickets.
Goulburn Murray skipper Mia Elliott made a stylish 44 off 44 balls.
In reply, Bendigo was dismissed for 68 in the 18th over. The home side struggled to put together a big partnership in its run chase.
Ross completed a solid game by top-scoring with 16 off 23 deliveries, while Allira James made nine off 10 balls. Taya Munro and Beatrix Bray took three wickets each for Goulburn Murray.
Goulburn Murray dominated the under-12 grand final against Shepparton.
Cooper Rasmussen made 45 to set up Goulburn Murray's score of 8-147. Shepparton lost three wickets in the opening over and five wickets before scoring a run to be all out for 49.
Aidan Greiner took 4-15 for the winners.
