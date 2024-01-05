Grand finish to Northern Rivers Country Week cricket carnival

UNDER-13 BOYS

Bendigo proved too good for Goulburn Murray in the grand final.

Bendigo had made 6-85 from their 20 overs as Raff Gallagher top scored with 23 before being run out.

Zac Cavalier chipped in with a crucial 11 not out at the end.

Bendigo put Goulburn Murray on the back foot early at 4-8.

Judd Cuttriss (21 not out) batted well for Goulburn Murray, but Bendigo's bowlers took wickets at regular intervals and dismissed their opponents for 63.

Jack Hargreves (3-9) did the late damage for Bendigo, while Jimmy Liersch (2-8) set the tone with the new ball.

Cavalier rounded out a great final by taking two wickets.





