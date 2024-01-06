Bendigo Advertiser
Major retailers and producers battle prices at store sales, and on the shelf

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
January 7 2024 - 6:00am
Bruce Macague, Rochester, says they have already bought 600 lambs as part of their program, despite a drop in confidence at lamb sales. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Bruce Macague, Rochester, says they have already bought 600 lambs as part of their program, despite a drop in confidence at lamb sales. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

A live export ban, lack in confidence and packaging, transporting and processing costs have each contributed to price disparities between store sale prices and supermarket end-product red meat prices.

