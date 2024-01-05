Pace weapons add a string to Strathdale-Maristians' bow

The most dominant club in the Bendigo District Cricket Association for the past decade is showing no signs of decline.
Strathdale-Maristians enter the resumption of the 2023-24 season on Saturday on top of the first XI ladder.
An under-rated strength of the Suns undefeated run in the first half of the summer was its pace attack.
Wily veteran Sam Johnston and young guns Jack Pysing and Tom Purcell have developed into a potent pace unit.
The trio has taken 44 wickets between them in the opening six matches of the season.
"We've always had Sam (Johnston) to rely on at the top and in the past we've had some really good pace attacks,'' Suns' skipper Cam Taylor said.
"Jack (Pysing) over the last few years has made the new ball his spot and the way Tom (Purcell) has been bowling this year it's as if we have a whole new weapon at our disposal.
"We've gone from having a spin-heavy attack to a really balanced line-up at the moment. It makes life as a captain much easier."
The Suns play bottom side Huntly North in a one-day clash at Huntly on Saturday.
Ironically, the winless Power gave the Suns some trouble in their two-day clash earlier this summer.
For Taylor and the Suns, Saturday's clash is about adding another block to its solid foundation.
"You have to put yourself in the best position so that other factors don't come into it come finals time,'' Taylor said.
"We're in the position we want to be in at the moment, but we need to maintain that to make sure we're set up for the business end of the season, too."
In terms of the ladder, the most intriguing game in round seven is at Harry Trott Oval where fourth-placed Bendigo United hosts fifth-placed Bendigo.
The Redbacks and Goers are equal on 24 points with third-placed Kangaroo Flat.
That trio are just one win ahead of Strathfieldsaye and White Hills in a battle for the final two places in the top four.
Bendigo United defeated Bendigo in their two-day encounter in round four, but since then the Goers produced their best cricket of the summer so far.
The return of Miggy Podosky adds some potency to the Rebacks' pace attack.
The home side's new ball bowling will be crucial against Bendigo's in-form top-order of Xavier Ryan, James Ryan and Kyle Humphrys.
Kangaroo Flat and White Hills will be without key players for their clash at Dower Park.
The Roos' opening bowler Luke Stagg and Demons' skipper Brayden Stepien are in Newcastle with the Victoria Country team at the Australian Country Cricket Championships.
Strathfieldsaye needs to defeat the struggling Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park to stay in touch with the top four, while second-placed Sandhurst should continue its winning form when it takes on Golden Square at Wade Street.
