Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Pace weapons add a string to Strathdale-Maristians' bow

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated January 5 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Pysing, Sam Johnston and Tom Purcell had a great first half of the Bendigo District Cricket Association season. Pictures by Adam Bourke
Jack Pysing, Sam Johnston and Tom Purcell had a great first half of the Bendigo District Cricket Association season. Pictures by Adam Bourke

The most dominant club in the Bendigo District Cricket Association for the past decade is showing no signs of decline.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.