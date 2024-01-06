'Get ready': rain bomb could drop 150mm in two days, flood watch warnings

Two days of heavy rain could bring up to 150mm to a Bendigo region already battered by a wet start to the new year.
During a briefing on Saturday the Bureau of Meteorology warned that widespread rainfall totals could be as high as 150mm in central and northern parts of the state, and up to 200mm in the north and northeast.
A warning for minor to moderate flooding has been issued for more than a dozen catchments.
"The amount of moisture across the state at the moment is incredible," Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michael Efron said.
Thunderstorms are forecast to reach the Bendigo region during Sunday, January 7 and extend well in January 8.
Since Christmas Day, 110.6mm has been recorded in Bendigo at the official Bureau of Meterology gauge at the airport, the wettest festive period in 40 years.
The third big storm system in as many weeks is forecast to hit a wide ranging area including Bendigo, Castlemaine, Maryborough, Wedderburn, Rochester and Echuca.
Victoria State Emergency Service chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch said: "We're asking Victorians to get prepared now."
"If you're staying or holidaying in the northeast of the state, or the Loddon or Avoca areas, we would ask you to pay attention to the emergency warnings," he said.
Predictions on January 6 had Bendigo getting up to 35mm on January 7 and 25mm on January 8, with similar tallies for towns around the city.
A watch warning for minor flooding of Central Victorian rivers was issued on January 5.
The warnings were updated on Saturday, January 6 to include minor flooding at Charlton on Sunday afternoon as the Avoca River rises.
SES crews will establish sandbag collection points at high-risk locations such as Bendigo, Castlemaine, Campbells Creek, Heathcote and Wedderburn from Sunday. Other locations would also be set up
A severe weather warning was also issued for areas west of Bendigo with intense rainfall predicted in a nearly 48 hour time frame.
The first of the heavy rain will hit the Greater Bendigo area from around 5am on Sunday, January 7 and Buredau modelling has it remaining until at least 10pm on Monday, January 8
The Bureau said there could be widespread falls of 60mm to 100mm in north central catchments and isolated tallies of more than 100mm possible due to thunderstorms.
People living near the Loddon and Campapse Rivers and along the Goulburn River catchment have been advised to keep up-to-date on warnings.
Dams in Greater Bendigo are also running at near-capacity, with Upper Coliban at 96.8 per cent, Sandhurst at 92 per cent, Lauriston at 93.1 per cent and McCay at 95.4 per cent.
Lake Eppalock is at 91.04 per cent.
What to expect
"Northern Victoria and southern New South Wales could see 50mm to 100 mm of rain, with the passing of this wet weather likely to see some heavy rain warnings as well as widespread flood watches and possible flood warnings around those south eastern rivers in coming days," Bureau meteorologist Angus Hines said.
"The main region of development around Sunday is in South Australia where we start to see a low pressure system develop with an associated rain band."
Mr Hines said by Sunday that would spread into Victoria with heavy rain warnings for some areas and, pushing forward into Monday, Victoria could expect widespread falls.
Coliban Water Managing Director Damian Wells has the organisation was prepared for the potential downpour.
Mr Wells said any customers affected by the rainfall should contact Coliban Water or, if in danger, emergency services.
"We're prepared for the wet weather event expected on Sunday and we'll be closely monitoring our plants, reservoirs and water and sewer networks, as we always do," he said.
"If a customer experiences a problem with their water or sewer service as a result of rainfall, or they wish to report a dislodged cover on a sewer access point, please call us on 1300 363 200 24-hours a day. In an emergency, please call 000."
Despite an El Nino being declared, it has been a wet few weeks. Christmas Day rainfall meant it was a damp celebration for most and this was followed by a storm that rolled in on January 2.
Falls of up to 85mm were recorded in backyard gauges at Goornong, with other significant falls in Huntly, Newbridge and Wedderburn.
A swollen creek at Wedderburn became the scene of a rescue when a car drove into flood waters, with the driver and his dog having to be pulled out by emergency crews have water reached "up to his chin".
Huntly residents and businesses have been left mopping up after flood waters spread. They have demanded action on drainage after the Christmas/New Year double-deluge - which on Tuesday included golf ball-sized hailstones - brought another round of minor flooding in the suburb.
By January 3 the council had received around 100 requests for assistance, mainly focused on blocked drains and drainage pit clearing, and was also aware of water pooling over roads and around private properties, a staff member said.
With AAP
