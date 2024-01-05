Families stock the pantry and feel the love from Foodshare in trying times

More than 100 people have received packages from another Bendigo Foodshare pop-up pantry as families continue to struggle with the rising cost of living.
Couples, parents with their children and pensioners of all backgrounds lined up for free food relief in Kangaroo Flat on January 5.
The organisation otherwise supplies food to around 40 schools, kindergartens and childcare centres, many of which are closed for the holidays - and many parents were keen to keep their children satisfied.
Single mother of three Bo said she focused on getting snacks for the kids at the Bendigo Foodshare pop-up events "to keep them happy".
"It takes a lot of strain off me and keeps them happy especially, during the six weeks of the holidays," she said.
During the school year - school snacks allows her to save money
As Violet, Elijah and Charlotte prepare to return to school, Bo said fuel was a significant cost as she ferries the children on the 10-15 minute drive there and back.
"Then you add in the traffic, and the roundabouts, " she said.
"It costs me about $80 to $100 a fortnight."
She said she would also start looking for the their uniforms soon and said she loved the second-hand options offered by the school.
Naw Laphaw Wah also had her child front of mind and said her family was struggling with increased rent.
Her son Nazareth lives with severe autism and Ms Wah said she wanted to feed him the right food.
Top of the list to collect at the pop-up pantry was bread to make garlic bread - her son's favourite.
She told the Bendigo Advertiser that routine and quality and quantity of food were important for her son because he loves to eat.
Ms Wah said the service helped a lot in a "tricky" situation.
Care requirements for her son prevent her from working full-time but she is keen to volunteer where possible if public transport allows.
Bendigo Foodshare's community relations manager Emma Bourke said many people's fridges and bank balances would be empty after a hectic Christmas and she and her team hoped this service would help take some of the pressure off during the holidays.
"This is the fifth year we've been running the service, which has been made possible with the support of local service clubs and community organisations who host the pantry and distribute the food," she said.
"Before each session volunteers will travel to various supermarkets across town in our Bendigo Foodshare vans and recover food from going to waste. The fresh produce, along with other pantry staples we've collected from donations will be offered to families in need."
The event on January 5 was the last in the series of events, and was hosted by the Rotary Club of Kangaroo Flat.
Bendigo Foodshare's first five sessions drew between 30 and 80 community members who were able to add some stock to their pantries as a result.
A group spokesperson said the team had heard stories of hardship from many people, including "some who cannot keep up with the rising cost of living and need to make difficult decisions such as whether to feed their family or pay the electricity bill".
"(Others) cannot afford rent rises and grocery inflation and some who don't earn enough to keep themselves afloat between paychecks," they said.
Bendigo Foodshare highlighted the efforts of volunteers from Rotary Clubs of Bendigo, Kangaroo Flat, Eaglehawk, Bendigo Sandhurst and Bendigo South as well as the team from Saint Paul's Cathedral in delivering this vital service.
For more information on assisting others in the community or getting help for someone, visit: bendigofoodshare.org.au/
