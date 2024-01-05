Bendigo Advertiser
Families stock the pantry and feel the love from Foodshare in trying times

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated January 6 2024 - 11:49am, first published 5:00am
Nazareth Hyacinth and his mother Naw Laphaw Wah got some of their favourite goodies from the Bendigo Foodshare pop-up pantry. Picture by Lucy Williams
Nazareth Hyacinth and his mother Naw Laphaw Wah got some of their favourite goodies from the Bendigo Foodshare pop-up pantry. Picture by Lucy Williams

More than 100 people have received packages from another Bendigo Foodshare pop-up pantry as families continue to struggle with the rising cost of living.

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

