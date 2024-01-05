Hectic schedule to determine Bendigo Spirit's play-off hopes

It's the week that will define the Bendigo Spirit's season.
From Sunday, the Spirit play three Women's National Basketball League games in seven days and anything less than two wins from the three games will mean curtains for their play-off hopes.
The Spirit (4-7) play ladder-leader Townsville (10-3) in Geelong on Sunday before hosting Adelaide (3-10) and the UC Capitals (2-9) at Red Energy Arena on January 10 and January 14 respectively.
The good news for the Spirit is they enter their big week on the back of arguably their best win of the season - an 81-78 victory over second-placed Melbourne Boomers.
It was a solid all-round team performance that the Spirit could springboard off.
"To beat the really talented teams, we need to play good team basketball,'' coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"That game was a good example of what happens when we play great team basketball.
"We know how competitive the league is this year and, if you look at it, there's been very few blowouts this season.
"Learning how to win close games is so important."
The Spirit lost to Townsville 93-80 in round one, but that game was much closer than the final scoreline would indicate.
Playing without skipper Kelsey Griffin, the Spirit took the game right up to the defending champions.
That effort, combined with last week's performance, gave in-form Spirit centre Alicia Froling plenty of confidence that Bendigo could upset Townsville.
"Townsville are the number one team in the competition and they set the standard,'' Froling said.
"I know that we can knock them off, we have the talent and the depth.
"It will be a big challenge for us, but it's one we're looking forward to."
Townsville heads to Geelong after scoring an impressive 104-91 win over Perth on Wednesday night.
Bendigo's perimeter defence will be critical against Townsville's sweet-shooting backcourt, which shot the ball at 45 per cent from behind the three-point line against Perth.
Ally Wilson, Kelly Wilson and defensive specialist Abbey Wehrung will need to keep Fire trio Sami Whitcomb, Courtney Woods and Stephanie Reid from having a big impact on the game if the Spirit are to win.
Froling and Griffin's one-two punch in the paint will cause the Townsville Fire defence plenty of heradaches.
