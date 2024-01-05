'Home cup' high on Tayla French's harness racing bucket list

STAR young reinswoman Tayla French will be chasing a 'bucket list' victory in Saturday night's $75,000 Garrads Horse and Hound Bendigo Pacing Cup (2650m) at Lord's Raceway.
Having been around horses most of her life, the Heathcote-bred 26-year-old has long dreamed of landing the prestigious Group 2 feature, even before she had her first official race drive in 2018.
She will head into the race with a solid chance aboard the Sam Barker-trained Ultimate Vinnie.
It will be French's second drive in the Bendigo Pacing Cup.
Her first was in 2020, a moment she will always cherish, as it was behind her father Terry's horse Form Analyst.
A 150-1 chance, Form Analyst finished 10th in a field of 12 in the race won by Code Bailey for Margaret and Jason Lee.
While Form Analyst was an undisputed long shot, Ultimate Vinnie is not.
The Barker-trained six-year-old is racing in solid form, with a Melton victory last month preceding a follow-up third at harness racing headquarters behind Ideal Escape, and a third in a thrilling Echuca Pacing Cup behind fellow Bendigo Cup contender Our Vincent Can Gogh on New Year's Day.
That form line has French and Barker excited about the chances of Ultimate Vinnie.
"A win would be nice - it's always been on the bucket list," French said.
"The barrier draw (five) could have been a little bit more generous to us this weekend, but obviously it wasn't. But you never know in these races.
"He is going around with really good form behind him. His run in the Caduceus Club Classic (in September), he chased home some really good horses, when fourth against Better Eclipse, Bulletproof Boy and Curly James.
"He had the trailing draw off the second row and only got beaten by five metres in quick time.
"If he can get a genuine trip on Saturday that has a bit of tempo early, I can't see why he won't be hitting the line well."
French declared the son of Alta Christiano's run in the hotly-contested Echuca Pacing Cup as 'massive'.
"Lately for him, it all comes down to barrier draws. Had he drawn where the winner drew, the result might well have been reversed," she said.
"Our Vincent Can Gogh has drawn under us at Bendigo and he's got massive gate speed. There's actually a lot of gate speed in the race, so we won't be going forward.
"But Echuca was massive and obviously his last couple of starts he's had to do it tough in the chair because he is getting up in rating now, but he definitely hasn't disappointed. He's been really brave in defeat.
"I've been lucky to jump on him at the right time.
"Sam does a great job with his horses and has really got this one firing.
"I would not be surprised to see him pick up a country cup this season."
Purchased for a mere $700, Ultimate Vinnie has won 11 of 65 career starts and been placed 21 times for prize earnings of $151,337.
He more than recouped his sale price at his first start by winning the Vicbred Super Series 2YO Bronze Pace on debut at Bendigo in December 2020.
A Bendigo Pacing Cup win would complete a classic rags to riches tale.
It would also be another feather in the cap of his driver, who savoured Group 1 success alongside her partner Alex Ashwood with their star trotter Parisian Artiste in the 2021 Vicbred Super Series, and claimed the Australasian Young Drivers Championship in 2022.
French believed Serg Blanco, with his barrier one draw, could be the horse to beat, alongside the second row pair of Max Delight and Hurricane Harley.
In a strong endorsement for the locals, she rated Our Vincent Can Gogh, one of two runners for Strathfieldsaye trainer Julie Douglas, as a huge chance.
"I really wouldn't be surprised if he popped up as he has the speed to lob someone nice early," she said of the progressive four-year-old, to be driven by Jack Laugher.
"His win at Echuca was sensational. He's quickly gone from a three-year-old last season to an open free-for-aller. He will be winning a fair few races.
"To be honest, it's hard to pick one. It's not as dominant of a cup as it has been in previous years, it's a pretty even race.
"I would say everyone has a chance with the right run."
With COVID in the rear-vision mirror, French was looking forward to seeing a big crowd at Lord's Raceway for her home cup.
She nominated Interpretation - trained by her father - in the race following the cup as potentially her best chance on the night.
"I don't like to be biased, but Interpretation is doing a really nice job at the moment, dad's got her going really well," she said.
"It's a huge step up in class for her, but she has the draw (barrier one) to hold her own ground and she can hand up to whoever she wants.
"If they run a time that's suitable for her, I see no reason why she can't be top three."
Interpretation is coming off a last start win at Maryborough, when she led throughout and hung tough in the straight for a gallant victory.
