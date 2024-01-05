Sex offender to stay in caravan park after brief visit to Bendigo

A registered sex offender has been released on bail from custody by a Bendigo court on the condition that he travelled to Swan Hill to stay in a caravan park.
The man, Alfred Joseph Pike, had been arrested for breaching his reporting conditions because he was homeless.
Magistrate Sharon McRae summarised his situation as, he had "nowhere to live so can't comply with reporting obligations as a registered sex offender".
On reaching the town of Swan Hill, he was required to report to police, if not the specialist SOCIT officers, within 24 hours and provide proof of his address.
The court heard he had been supplied with a navigation voucher to get from Bendigo to Swan Hill.
Ms McRae told the man the authorities had to know where he was living, while acknowledging it was "easier said than done to find somewhere to live".
She proceeded to describe how he could get to the pharmacy and then the Bendigo train station, and said support services in the town would assist him in attending court matters in Melbourne later in the year.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court on January 3 also heard Pike had already been bailed by police on New Year's Day for other matters, but the reporting breach predated those offences.
After being bailed, he was meant to travel from Melbourne to Swan Hill but he only came half way to Bendigo.
